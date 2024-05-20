USMNT ready for Copa América: What the 4 MLS call-ups bring

“Miles has been performing really well for his club; he’s performed really well for us in the past. I think that's an important distinction with him especially – he's a guy that we've counted on for a while,” Berhalter told reporters in a Monday media availability. “And he's earned the call-up.”

We’ll go in that order. Miles Robinson remains a trusted member of the USMNT core, having produced just the kind of dominant performances for a top team Berhalter called on him to produce when he moved from Atlanta United to FC Cincinnati over the winter. Robinson will compete for starters’ minutes when the Yanks warm up with friendlies against Colombia (in Landover, Maryland on June 8) and Brazil (in Orlando, Florida on June 12).

No, we’re not talking about the makeup of the A-Team or reinforcements for yet another ‘Ocean’s Eleven’ reboot, but the quartet of MLS representatives on the US men’s national team roster Gregg Berhalter just unveiled for the buildup to this summer’s massive Copa América campaign.

Moore's back

The specialist is Nashville SC’s Shaq Moore, a veteran of Berhalter’s 2022 World Cup squad who has recently worked his way back into NSC’s lineup after recovering from a hip injury. He is particularly valued as a shutdown defender against the sort of wide attackers the US expect to tangle with this summer.

“With Shaq, we know he's getting back to his form right now. He has been out for a while, but he's been able to get on the field now and get some more minutes,” said Berhalter, “and he's a guy, when we’re looking at our matchups in this summer, a lot of these wingers are very good 1v1 and we think that's a strength of his, his defensive work against good 1v1 players. So it's something just that we took into consideration.”

Moore is one of several potential options to fill the Sergiño Dest-sized hole that opened up at fullback when the Dutch-American maverick tore his ACL with PSV Eindhoven. The coach’s breakdown of that section of his depth chart touched on several MLS alums now plying their trade in Europe, and led to a few revelations about other areas of the pitch, too.

“We have to figure out the right back situation and there's a couple of different options we can look at, right?” said Berhalter. “We have like for like with Joe Scally and Shaq Moore. We have a winger that can play there with Timothy Weah, because he’s played there for his club [Juventus]. We have center midfielders who can play there with Weston [McKennie] and Yunus [Musah], and then we have center backs that we're looking at that, can they play there?