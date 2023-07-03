USMNT punch ticket to Gold Cup knockout stage with emphatic win over Trinidad & Tobago 

The US men’s national team came into their final Group A Gold Cup match needing to rack up the score on Trinidad and Tobago in order to ensure a top seed in the knockout stage. They did just that, thumping the Soca Warriors in a 6-0 win at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte.

FC Dallas striker Jesús Ferreira stole the spotlight with his second straight hat trick for the Yanks. This time it only took him the first half to grab all three tallies, which came in the 15th, 38th, and 45+3rd minutes. His finishes – two from close range in the box and one from a penalty kick – showed off the red-hot striker’s intelligent movement and refined scoring instinct.

Former MLS star Djordje Mihailovic also dominated the first half, initiating the buildup to Ferreira’s second goal with a killer ball to Alejandro Zendejas, and then earning a penalty kick by dribbling T&T’s Alvin Jones, who tried to make up for lost ground with a desperate challenge in the box that was deemed a foul.

The Soca Warriors showed signs of life at the start of the second half, most notably when second-half substitute Shannon Gomez blasted a long-distance shot off the post in the 62nd minute. But, just three minutes later, San Jose Earthquakes’ winger Cade Cowell slammed the door, pouncing on a poor back pass from T&T’s Kadeem Corbin and then dribbling their goalkeeper, Marvin Phillip, before smashing his finish home.