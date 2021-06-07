USMNT player ratings: The kids are alright in wild Nations League Final win vs. Mexico

For all those wondering if McKennie could develop into a guy who'd put on a do-it-all star show in the big game, you now have the answer. The Juventus midfielder was everywhere, doing a little bit of everything and he had a hand in nearly every positive development for the US on this night. One restart header put the team's first equalizer on a tee and another one bagged its second in the nick of time. Long story short, McKennie was the best player on the field by a mile.