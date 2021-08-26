USMNT names first 2022 World Cup Qualifying roster, includes Ricardo Pepi

By Phil West @philwest

It's World Cup Qualifying season, and U.S. Soccer has announced the squad that will take the opening leg on the road against El Salvador on Sept. 2, the marquee matchup with Canada on Sept. 5 in Nashville and a Sept. 8 tilt against Honduras in San Pedro Sula.

Head coach Gregg Berhalter has called 26 players to Nashville to be part of the initial roster aiming to get the US men's national team back to the World Cup. The roster includes nine MLS players, eight of whom featured in Wednesday night's MLS All-Star Game presented by Target, including a first-time call-up for FC Dallas 18-year-old Ricardo Pepi, whose penalty kick put the MLS All-Stars over the top against the Liga MX All-Stars. Pepi is eligible to represent both the US and Mexico and has been the subject of much speculation over his international future.

The roster also includes some of the key players on Champions League rosters, including MLS academy products Tyler Adams and Weston McKennie, as well as Sergiño Dest and Christian Pulisic.

“We have spent the last two years building the foundation and culture of the team for this moment,” Berhalter said of the assembled roster. “World Cup Qualifying is a grueling challenge that demands a complete group effort in order to be successful. We are confident in our ability to respond to the challenges that are presented along the way.”

United States roster for September World Cup qualifiers

GOALKEEPERS (3):

  • Ethan Horvath — Nottingham Forest
  • Zack Steffen — Manchester City
  • Matt Turner — New England Revolution

DEFENDERS (10):

  • George Bello — Atlanta United
  • John Brooks — Wolfsburg
  • Sergiño Dest — Barcelona
  • Mark McKenzie — Genk
  • Tim Ream — Fulham
  • Antonee Robinson — Fulham
  • Miles Robinson —Atlanta United
  • James Sands — New York City FC
  • DeAndre Yedlin — Galatasaray
  • Walker Zimmerman — Nashville SC

MIDFIELDERS (5):

  • Kellyn Acosta — Colorado Rapids
  • Tyler Adams — RB Leipzig
  • Sebastian Lletget — LA Galaxy
  • Weston McKennie — Juventus
  • Cristian Roldan — Seattle Sounders

FORWARDS (8):

  • Brenden Aaronson — RB Salzburg
  • Konrad de la Fuente — Olympique Marseille
  • Jordan Pefok — BSC Young Boys
  • Ricardo Pepi — FC Dallas
  • Christian Pulisic — Chelsea
  • Gio Reyna — Borussia Dortmund
  • Josh Sargent — Norwich City
  • Tim Weah — Lille
US Men's National Team Concacaf World Cup Qualifiers

