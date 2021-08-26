USMNT names first 2022 World Cup Qualifying roster, includes Ricardo Pepi

Head coach Gregg Berhalter has called 26 players to Nashville to be part of the initial roster aiming to get the US men's national team back to the World Cup. The roster includes nine MLS players, eight of whom featured in Wednesday night's MLS All-Star Game presented by Target, including a first-time call-up for FC Dallas 18-year-old Ricardo Pepi, whose penalty kick put the MLS All-Stars over the top against the Liga MX All-Stars. Pepi is eligible to represent both the US and Mexico and has been the subject of much speculation over his international future.