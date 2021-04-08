USMNT move into FIFA rankings top 20 for first time since 2014

The US men’s national team has climbed two spots to No. 20 in the latest FIFA World Rankings, cracking the top 20 for the first time since September 2014.

Head coach Gregg Berhalter’s team has enjoyed an 8W-0L-1D run since November 2019 and is coming off a 2-1 win against Northern Ireland that served as their first road win over a European opponent since a June 2015 match against Germany.

The USMNT could climb even higher in the coming months, starting with a May 30 friendly at Switzerland ahead of their Group A games at this summer’s European Championship.