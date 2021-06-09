USMNT look to make statement vs. Costa Rica as Berhalter talks Musah

“What I'm asking the guys is, another 24 hours of focus, and then they can go on vacation,” Berhalter told reporters in a Tuesday evening media availability. “To think about ending a seven-day stretch against three of the top Concacaf teams getting three wins, is a huge, huge statement for this group. And that's what we're focused on. So our work’s not done until the game's over tomorrow, and we hope to have a good performance and bring the same level of intensity that we brought in the first two games.”

No doubt some festivities were enjoyed in Denver. But even with such an obvious dropoff in the stakes, Gregg Berhalter’s group are preaching the importance of maintaining an even keel as they conclude the dry run for 2022 World Cup qualifying that their international window’s schedule is designed to provide.

It’s not just the altitude. The US men’s national team have every reason to be on a high as they decamp from Colorado to Utah in the wake of Sunday’s cinematic 3-2 extra-time win over rivals Mexico , which earned them the first-ever Concacaf Nations League trophy, for Wednesday’s friendly vs. Costa Rica at Rio Tinto Stadium (7 pm ET | ESPN2,UniMás,TUDN).

Having defeated Honduras, then Mexico in the CNL final four, even a friendly victory over Costa Rica in Sandy would indeed lay down at least some sort of marker for the USMNT, especially considering that their predecessors dropped points against all three of those established regional contenders in the 2014 cycle.

The third-round “Octagonal” slate that kicks off in September figures to be even more intense than the typical Concacaf odyssey, given that four of the five windows involved will feature three matches each instead of the usual two.

“Mentally you have to always stay in a positive space, whether you win or lose,” said midfield talisman Tyler Adams. “You're going to have quick turnarounds in qualifying and there are going to be important points on the line. So for us, we have a really good group of guys, and I think that's going to go a long way through qualifying through the World Cup and continuing to grow that bond and chemistry between the players.

“Focusing on Costa Rica now is important because for me personally, I want to win all three of these games. In qualifying, that means nine points and it puts you in a very good position.”

Los Ticos are also fresh off Nations League action, having fallen to El Tri and Los Catrachos by the narrowest of margins, losing via penalty-kick shootout in both the semifinals and third-place match. While a dour performance wouldn’t cost the USMNT much on paper, in the coaching staff’s eyes, it would in all likelihood reflect on the individuals involved.