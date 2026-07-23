Ryan Gauld makes Whitecaps history in MLS return

The 30-year-old attacking midfielder first put his name on the scoresheet in the 25th minute to give Vancouver the lead before pulling one back in the 58th minute in a 4-3 defeat at FC Cincinnati .

The Vancouver Whitecaps FC captain returned from a long-term knee injury to score a brace in his league start in 501 days on Wednesday, becoming the first player in the club's MLS history to record 100 goal contributions.

Double trouble

Despite falling in a seven-goal thriller, Gauld producing his first multi-goal game since the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs is exactly the return Vancouver was hoping for as they aim to build on a superb first half of the season, which has them atop the Western Conference (32 points; 10W-2L-3D).

Capitalizing on a deflection to score his first goal before smashing an arrowed finish into the net to complete his brace, the veteran looks to be in midseason form following the 2026 FIFA World Cup pause.

"I think in general we did not have any problems creating chances when we played with the patience and the pace in the ball, and we had the good build-up phases," said head coach Jesper Sørensen. "Ryan, of course, we will not take anything away. He played brilliantly, scored a couple of goals, and it was amazing to have him back.