USMNT base-level expectations at World Cup: Reach the Round of 16

Wales defeating Ukraine last weekend in Europe’s final playoff booked a Nov. 21 meeting with The Dragons. That joins a Nov. 25 test against England and a Nov. 29 clash with Iran, both predetermined. All games are set for 2 pm ET/11 am PT.

Does it leave head coach Gregg Berhalter’s team poised to reach the knockout round upon the program’s World Cup return?

“Yes, but these teams are good,” Matt Doyle said on the latest Extratime episode. “The US could very easily walk out of Qatar with zero points. They’re going to have to play really well to beat Iran and Wales.”

The USMNT reached the Round of 16 during the World Cup’s 2010 and 2014 editions before missing out on 2018’s version entirely in heartbreaking fashion on the final day of Concacaf’s qualification process.

Rediscovering that pattern, highlighted by a quarterfinals trip in 2002, means finishing top-two in a group that features four teams ranked in the top 25 of FIFA’s latest men’s rankings. England are No. 5, the USMNT are No. 15, Wales sits at No. 18 and Iran clocks in at No. 21.

So, where should expectations be?