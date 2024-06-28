Matchday

USA vs. Uruguay: How to watch, stream Copa América Group C game

The United States aim to avoid Copa América elimination Monday night when facing high-flying Uruguay in their final Group C match.

How to watch & stream

  • English: FS1
  • Spanish: Univision, TUDN

When

Where

  • GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium | Kansas City, Missouri

The USMNT began their Copa América campaign with a 2-0 win over Bolivia. A 2-1 loss to Panama followed suit, potentially putting Gregg Berhalter's side on the brink of group-stage elimination without a result against Uruguay.

This US-based, expanded Copa América features 10 Conmebol sides and six Concacaf qualifiers. Teams are chasing a spot in the July 14 final, held at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.

United States

Against Panama, the USMNT were put behind the eight-ball by Tim Weah's 18th-minute red card. While Folarin Balogun quickly responded with a golazo, goals from César Blackman and José Fajardo gave Los Canaleros three points.

Even more cause for concern? Former New England Revolution goalkeeper Matt Turner suffered a knee injury and was replaced at halftime by Ethan Horvath.

Now, to reach the quarterfinals, the USMNT's simplest path is beating Uruguay and hoping Bolivia defeat Panama.

Uruguay

Two wins in two games, eight goals scored, and one conceded. Things are going pretty well for Uruguay, who have already clinched a quarterfinal spot.

La Celeste are led by two goals apiece by Liverpool striker Darwin Nuñez and Toluca winger Maximiliano Araújo. They've also got the veteran presence of Inter Miami CF striker Luis Suárez.

With just seeding up for grabs, will Uruguay employ squad rotation or keep their foot on the gas pedal?

