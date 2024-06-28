USA vs. Uruguay: How to watch, stream Copa América Group C game

The United States aim to avoid Copa América elimination Monday night when facing high-flying Uruguay in their final Group C match.

This US-based, expanded Copa América features 10 Conmebol sides and six Concacaf qualifiers. Teams are chasing a spot in the July 14 final, held at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.

The USMNT began their Copa América campaign with a 2-0 win over Bolivia. A 2-1 loss to Panama followed suit, potentially putting Gregg Berhalter's side on the brink of group-stage elimination without a result against Uruguay.

Now, to reach the quarterfinals, the USMNT's simplest path is beating Uruguay and hoping Bolivia defeat Panama.

Even more cause for concern? Former New England Revolution goalkeeper Matt Turner suffered a knee injury and was replaced at halftime by Ethan Horvath.

Against Panama, the USMNT were put behind the eight-ball by Tim Weah's 18th-minute red card. While Folarin Balogun quickly responded with a golazo, goals from César Blackman and José Fajardo gave Los Canaleros three points.

Two wins in two games, eight goals scored, and one conceded. Things are going pretty well for Uruguay, who have already clinched a quarterfinal spot.

La Celeste are led by two goals apiece by Liverpool striker Darwin Nuñez and Toluca winger Maximiliano Araújo. They've also got the veteran presence of Inter Miami CF striker Luis Suárez.