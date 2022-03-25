USA vs. Panama: How to watch & stream, preview of World Cup qualifier

Here's everything you need to know ahead of Sunday's kickoff.

The Yanks host Panama at Orlando 's Exploria Stadium in their penultimate qualifier with a chance to avenge arguably their worst result of the campaign, a 1-0 defeat in Panama City back in October.

After holding second place in the Concacaf World Cup Qualifying standings with a 0-0 draw in Mexico City on Thursday night, the US men's national team can officially book their return to the World Cup on Sunday ( result dependent ).

What went right for USMNT at Mexico & what it means for Sunday's game vs. Panama

For a third consecutive qualifying cycle, the USMNT earned a point against Mexico at the famed Estadio Azteca on Thursday night.

Perhaps for the first time, it may have felt a little disappointing after gilt-edged chances fell toward Christian Pulisic in the first half and Jordan Pefok in the second half. The Yanks were also hurt by yellow cards to Inter Miami CF's DeAndre Yedlin and Tim Weah.

They'll both miss the game against Panama to card accumulation suspensions, and with former FC Dallas standout Reggie Cannon also out with a positive COVID-19 case, Shaq Moore has been called in for right-back depth.