USA vs. Panama: How to watch & stream, preview of World Cup qualifier

- FS1, UniMas, TUDN
- YouTube watchalong with Matt Doyle and Susannah Collins
They're almost there.
After holding second place in the Concacaf World Cup Qualifying standings with a 0-0 draw in Mexico City on Thursday night, the US men's national team can officially book their return to the World Cup on Sunday (result dependent).
The Yanks host Panama at Orlando's Exploria Stadium in their penultimate qualifier with a chance to avenge arguably their worst result of the campaign, a 1-0 defeat in Panama City back in October.
Here's everything you need to know ahead of Sunday's kickoff.
When
Sunday, March 27 | 7 pm ET
Where
Exploria Stadium | Orlando, Florida
USMNT clinch scenarios
- Win vs. Panama on March 27
- AND ... Costa Rica ties or loses at El Salvador on March 27.
OR
- Tie vs Panama on March 27
- AND ... Costa Rica lose at El Salvador.
Playoff possibility:
- The Yanks can assure themselves of no worse than a fourth-place finish and playoff spot if they earn at least a point (draw) against the visiting Panamanians.
For a third consecutive qualifying cycle, the USMNT earned a point against Mexico at the famed Estadio Azteca on Thursday night.
Perhaps for the first time, it may have felt a little disappointing after gilt-edged chances fell toward Christian Pulisic in the first half and Jordan Pefok in the second half. The Yanks were also hurt by yellow cards to Inter Miami CF's DeAndre Yedlin and Tim Weah.
They'll both miss the game against Panama to card accumulation suspensions, and with former FC Dallas standout Reggie Cannon also out with a positive COVID-19 case, Shaq Moore has been called in for right-back depth.
On short rest, head coach Gregg Berhalter's squad will be desperate for a win after missing out on the Russia 2018 World Cup, knowing a Qatar ticket is within grasp. That's especially the case since a Wednesday trip to Costa Rica is on the horizon.
Manager Thomas Christiansen's group has been arguably the surprise of Concacaf qualifying. But there's a sense just maybe Los Canaleros are losing some steam after being held to a 1-1 draw at home to an already-eliminated Honduras side and failing to secure three points for the third time in four matches.
The result drops them beneath Costa Rica and into fifth place in the Octagonal standings, and perhaps increases the chances of a more aggressive stance against the USMNT in Orlando.
Look for Houston Dynamo FC midfielder Coco Carrasquilla and Nashville SC midfielder Anibal Godoy to influence proceedings, with Panama needing to spark another upset to reinvigorate their qualification campaign.
They'll close next Wednesday when hosting top-of-the-table Canada.