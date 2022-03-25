USA vs. Panama: How to watch & stream, preview of World Cup qualifier

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

How to watch and stream

They're almost there.

After holding second place in the Concacaf World Cup Qualifying standings with a 0-0 draw in Mexico City on Thursday night, the US men's national team can officially book their return to the World Cup on Sunday (result dependent).

The Yanks host Panama at Orlando's Exploria Stadium in their penultimate qualifier with a chance to avenge arguably their worst result of the campaign, a 1-0 defeat in Panama City back in October.

Here's everything you need to know ahead of Sunday's kickoff.

When

Sunday, March 27 | 7 pm ET

Where

Exploria Stadium | Orlando, Florida

USMNT clinch scenarios

  1. Win vs. Panama on March 27
  2. AND ... Costa Rica ties or loses at El Salvador on March 27.

OR

  1. Tie vs Panama on March 27
  2. AND ... Costa Rica lose at El Salvador.

Playoff possibility:

  • The Yanks can assure themselves of no worse than a fourth-place finish and playoff spot if they earn at least a point (draw) against the visiting Panamanians.
FOqt-lJXsAAA7bt
USA logo
USA

Related Stories

What went right for USMNT at Mexico & what it means for Sunday's game vs. Panama
World Cup Qualifying Watchalong show on YouTube featuring special guests on March 27

For a third consecutive qualifying cycle, the USMNT earned a point against Mexico at the famed Estadio Azteca on Thursday night.

Perhaps for the first time, it may have felt a little disappointing after gilt-edged chances fell toward Christian Pulisic in the first half and Jordan Pefok in the second half. The Yanks were also hurt by yellow cards to Inter Miami CF's DeAndre Yedlin and Tim Weah.

They'll both miss the game against Panama to card accumulation suspensions, and with former FC Dallas standout Reggie Cannon also out with a positive COVID-19 case, Shaq Moore has been called in for right-back depth.

On short rest, head coach Gregg Berhalter's squad will be desperate for a win after missing out on the Russia 2018 World Cup, knowing a Qatar ticket is within grasp. That's especially the case since a Wednesday trip to Costa Rica is on the horizon.

Panama logo
Panama

Manager Thomas Christiansen's group has been arguably the surprise of Concacaf qualifying. But there's a sense just maybe Los Canaleros are losing some steam after being held to a 1-1 draw at home to an already-eliminated Honduras side and failing to secure three points for the third time in four matches.

The result drops them beneath Costa Rica and into fifth place in the Octagonal standings, and perhaps increases the chances of a more aggressive stance against the USMNT in Orlando.

Look for Houston Dynamo FC midfielder Coco Carrasquilla and Nashville SC midfielder Anibal Godoy to influence proceedings, with Panama needing to spark another upset to reinvigorate their qualification campaign.

They'll close next Wednesday when hosting top-of-the-table Canada.

US Men's National Team Concacaf World Cup Qualifiers

Related Stories

Clinch scenarios: How USMNT & Canada can qualify for Qatar 2022 World Cup
What went right for USMNT at Mexico & what it means for Sunday's game vs. Panama
Gio Reyna on long-awaited USMNT return: “We’re ready ... for all the things that rivalries bring”
More News
More News
USA vs. Panama: How to watch & stream, preview of World Cup qualifier
Concacaf World Cup Qualifiers

USA vs. Panama: How to watch & stream, preview of World Cup qualifier
Clinch scenarios: How USMNT & Canada can qualify for Qatar 2022 World Cup
Concacaf World Cup Qualifiers

Clinch scenarios: How USMNT & Canada can qualify for Qatar 2022 World Cup
What went right for USMNT at Mexico & what it means for Sunday's game vs. Panama
Armchair Analyst: Matt Doyle

What went right for USMNT at Mexico & what it means for Sunday's game vs. Panama
Euphoria, exhaustion and expectation for USMNT on epic Azteca night
National Writer: Charles Boehm

Euphoria, exhaustion and expectation for USMNT on epic Azteca night
USMNT's Gio Reyna draws Maradona comparison after solo run vs. Mexico
Concacaf World Cup Qualifiers

USMNT's Gio Reyna draws Maradona comparison after solo run vs. Mexico
History delayed: 10-man Canada can't secure World Cup ticket after defeat in Costa Rica
Concacaf World Cup Qualifiers

History delayed: 10-man Canada can't secure World Cup ticket after defeat in Costa Rica
More News
Video
Video
How MLS NEXT Pro is changing soccer in North America
25:41

How MLS NEXT Pro is changing soccer in North America
Canada's Golden Generation on the Verge of History
12:44

Canada's Golden Generation on the Verge of History
Which dynamic winger is set for a breakout 2022 season? | Quicker Stats presented by Bounty
1:00

Which dynamic winger is set for a breakout 2022 season? | Quicker Stats presented by Bounty
USA vs. Mexico - it’s qualify or go home for the USMNT
1:18:21

USA vs. Mexico - it’s qualify or go home for the USMNT
More Video
March 27 @ 3:30 PM

March 27 @ 3:30 PM

Watch Canada vs Jamaica and USA vs Panama with special guests and the crew from Extratime