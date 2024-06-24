USA vs. Panama: How to watch, stream Copa América Group C game

The US men's national team encounter their second Copa América Group C test Thursday evening when facing Concacaf rival Panama at Atlanta United 's Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

This US-based, expanded Copa América features 10 Conmebol sides and six Concacaf qualifiers. Teams are chasing a spot in the July 14 final, held at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.

The USMNT began their Copa América campaign with a 2-0 win over Bolivia, while Panama suffered a 3-1 defeat vs. Uruguay. The top two teams per group make the knockout stages.

Now, head coach Gregg Berhalter's side can potentially book a quarterfinal spot with a victory over Panama. The difficulty level ramps up nicely before concluding Group C vs. Uruguay on July 1.

Former FC Dallas star Ricardo Pepi had several golden chances to increase the USMNT's lead, but La Verde goalkeeper Guillermo Viscarra stood tall (six saves overall).

Christian Pulisic powered the USMNT's 2-0 victory against Conmebol strugglers Bolivia, scoring a third-minute golazo and setting up Folarin Balogun's insurance strike Sunday at AT&T Stadium.

Panama entered the Copa América lion's den Sunday evening and suffered a 3-1 loss to high-powered Uruguay. Former New York Red Bulls defender Michael Murillo, who now plays for Ligue 1's Marseille, pulled back a 94th-minute consolation goal.

Now, Panama and Houston Dynamo FC midfielder Coco Carrasquilla could face elimination before their Group C closer on July 1. That hinges on losing to the USMNT and Uruguay, as is expected, beating Bolivia later Thursday night.