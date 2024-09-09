USA vs. New Zealand: How to watch, stream international friendly

The USMNT will look to respond following a frustrating 2-1 loss to Canada on Saturday. Former Columbus Crew midfielder Aidan Morris assisted Luca de la Torre on the Americans' lone goal.

The Stars and Stripes have endured a difficult last three months, claiming just one win in their previous five matches. Still, they will hope to conclude the international break with a victory over New Zealand and usher in potential new head coach Mauricio Pochettino on a high note.