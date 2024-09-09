Matchday

USA vs. New Zealand: How to watch, stream international friendly

The US men's national team battles New Zealand on Tuesday at FC Cincinnati's TQL Stadium. The two nations meet for just the fourth time, and first time since 2016, with the US holding a 2W-0L-1D advantage.

How to watch & stream

  • English: TNT, Max, truTV, Peacock
  • Spanish: Universo

When

  • Tuesday, Sept. 10 | 7 pm ET/4 pm PT

Where

  • TQL Stadium | Cincinnati, Ohio

Both the US and New Zealand opened the September international window with losses and are looking to rebound.

United States logo
United States

The USMNT will look to respond following a frustrating 2-1 loss to Canada on Saturday. Former Columbus Crew midfielder Aidan Morris assisted Luca de la Torre on the Americans' lone goal.

The Stars and Stripes have endured a difficult last three months, claiming just one win in their previous five matches. Still, they will hope to conclude the international break with a victory over New Zealand and usher in potential new head coach Mauricio Pochettino on a high note.

New Zealand logo
New Zealand

New Zealand fell 3-0 to Mexico to begin the international window on Saturday night. Minnesota's Michael Boxall and Charlotte's Bill Tuiloma featured during the match, while Portland's Finn Surman was named to the bench.

New Zealand begin OFC World Cup qualifying in October, opening with a game against Tahiti, and will look to pick up an upset victory over the United States to instill confidence heading into that match.

Seattle Sounders: Albert Rusnák named Player of the Matchday
Team of the Matchday: DC United, Seattle Sounders stars step up
Vote for Goal of the Matchday – MLS Matchday 31
