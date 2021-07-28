USA vs. Mexico World Cup qualifier to be hosted by FC Cincinnati's TQL Stadium

The latest installment of the United States vs. Mexico rivalry is heading to Cincinnati. US Soccer announced Wednesday that FC Cincinnati's brand new state-of-the-art TQL Stadium will host the USMNT's fourth home match of 2022 World Cup Qualifying, against Mexico on Nov. 12.

The match will be the first World Cup qualifier to take place in Cincinnati and will be broadcast live on the ESPN and Univision family of networks. The kickoff time is still to be determined.

“When you talk about great rivalries in our sport, USA-Mexico is one of the best,” U.S. men’s national team head coach Gregg Berhalter said in a release. “We are fortunate to have so many great venue options in this country, and for this match Cincinnati ticks all the boxes.”