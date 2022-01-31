USA vs. Honduras: How to watch & stream, preview of World Cup qualifier

The United States men's national team is looking to bounce back from a 2-0 loss to top-of-the-table Canada when they host already-eliminated Honduras in a Concacaf World Cup Qualifier at Minnesota United 's Allianz Field on Wednesday night.

Honduras are bottom of the table and the only Concacaf squad mathematically eliminated from Qatar 2022 with three points from 10 matches.

Despite the defeat, the USMNT are still second in the Octagonal table with a goal differential advantage over Mexico, who played to a scoreless draw against Costa Rica at Estadio Azteca on Sunday.

United States

The United States suffered their second Octagonal setback over the weekend, a 2-0 loss against Canada that gave them one of a possible six points against their northern neighbors this cycle.

It was another sluggish start, which saw the USMNT concede sloppily early to former Orlando City SC striker Cyle Larin. And while they took the game to Canada during the second half, an equalizer never materialized as former Vancouver Whitecaps FC homegrown defender Sam Adekugbe closed the game out with a stoppage-time goal.

The USMNT will welcome back Tim Weah after the Lille attacker couldn't face Canada due to that country's COVID vaccination requirements. But two big injury concerns are looming, as Chris Richards will be out with what Berhalter said postgame is a possible broken foot. And defensive midfielder Tyler Adams is another injury concern with a possible hamstring strain.