USA vs. Honduras: How to watch, preview for Thursday's Concacaf Nations League semifinal

By Pardeep Cattry @pcattry

A busy summer for the US men's national team truly gets underway Thursday, with the team set to face Honduras (7:30 pm ET | CBSSN, Paramount+, Univision) in the Concacaf Nations League Semifinal. The match marks the USMNT's return to official competition, last playing a competitive match in October of 2019 as part of the Nations League group stage.

Coming off a 2-1 defeat at Switzerland on Sunday, Gregg Berhalter will have his full core available to him for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic led to mass shutdowns in the United States and Europe in March of 2020. As a result, it will be a big test of Berhalter's vision and execution as he combines his North America and Europe-based players on a quick turnaround.

When

  • Thursday, June 3, 7:30 pm ET

Where

  • Empower Field at Mile High, Denver, Colorado

Advertising

How to watch and stream

What to know: USA

Berhalter has streamlined his squad since Sunday's loss in Switzerland, in order to meet the competition's roster requirements. Christian Pulisic will rejoin the team after winning the Champions League with Chelsea, missing the Switzerland match because of his commitments to his club. Manchester City's Zack Steffen also missed the Switzerland match for the same reason, but will be part of the Nations League squad.

One notable absence on the roster is Daryl Dike, following an impressive season on loan at Barnsley from Orlando City. He and AS Roma's Bryan Reynolds are training with the team, though, ahead of a friendly against Costa Rica on June 9 in Sandy, Utah.

What to know: Honduras

Honduras are bringing a squad that is mostly based in the country, though three MLS players made the cut — the Houston Dynamo's Maynor Figueroa and Boniek Garcia and FC Dallas' Bryan Acosta. MLS watchers might also recognize Alberth Elis, who left the Dynamo last year for Portuguese side Boavista.

Three MLS players made Honduras' preliminary squad for the Nations League semifinal and final, but did not make it onto the final roster — DC United's Andy Najar, CF Montréal's Romell Quioto, and Real Salt Lake's Douglas Martinez.

Get caught up for game day

Check out the latest USMNT coverage on MLSsoccer.com as the team looks to bounce back from Sunday's loss in Switzerland.

Concacaf Nations League US Men's National Team

Advertising

Related Stories

USMNT's Sergino Dest conundrum
LAFC goalkeeper rejects El Salvador call up to retain USMNT eligibility
RSL, USMNT striker Rubio Rubin trains with Guatemala ahead of World Cup qualifiers

Advertising

Advertising

More News
More News
USA vs. Honduras: How to watch, preview for Thursday's Concacaf Nations League semifinal

USA vs. Honduras: How to watch, preview for Thursday's Concacaf Nations League semifinal
How MLS clubs are celebrating Pride Month

How MLS clubs are celebrating Pride Month
Minnesota United loan duo to USL Championship sides
Transfer Tracker

Minnesota United loan duo to USL Championship sides
USMNT's Sergino Dest conundrum
National Writer: Charles Boehm

USMNT's Sergino Dest conundrum
Report: Lionel Messi to Inter Miami part of proposed 10-year Barcelona contract
Transfer Tracker

Report: Lionel Messi to Inter Miami part of proposed 10-year Barcelona contract
Trade: Vancouver Whitecaps acquire Brian White from New York Red Bulls
Transfer Tracker

Trade: Vancouver Whitecaps acquire Brian White from New York Red Bulls
More News
Video
Video
Rapids Youngster Cole Bassett's International Aspirations
2:52

Rapids Youngster Cole Bassett's International Aspirations
Tim Howard's Gift to Cole Bassett Keeps on Giving
35:38

Tim Howard's Gift to Cole Bassett Keeps on Giving
MLS Power Rankings: Week 7 (Top 10 Analysis)
1:10:12

MLS Power Rankings: Week 7 (Top 10 Analysis)
WATCH: Week 7 game-changers and game-savers
1:19
What A Save

WATCH: Week 7 game-changers and game-savers
More Video
June is Pride Month

June is Pride Month

MLS stands in solidarity with the LGBTQ+ community during Pride Month and all year long. We are grateful for the support this community continues to show MLS. We will highlight stories from the LGBTQ+ community and support @AthleteAlly's Playing for Pride campaign throughout June.