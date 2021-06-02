USA vs. Honduras: How to watch, preview for Thursday's Concacaf Nations League semifinal

A busy summer for the US men's national team truly gets underway Thursday, with the team set to face Honduras (7:30 pm ET | CBSSN, Paramount+, Univision) in the Concacaf Nations League Semifinal. The match marks the USMNT's return to official competition, last playing a competitive match in October of 2019 as part of the Nations League group stage.

Coming off a 2-1 defeat at Switzerland on Sunday, Gregg Berhalter will have his full core available to him for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic led to mass shutdowns in the United States and Europe in March of 2020. As a result, it will be a big test of Berhalter's vision and execution as he combines his North America and Europe-based players on a quick turnaround.