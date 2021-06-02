USA vs. Honduras: How to watch, preview for Thursday's Concacaf Nations League semifinal

A busy summer for the US men's national team truly gets underway Thursday, with the team set to face Honduras (7:30 pm ET | CBSSN, Paramount+, Univision) in the Concacaf Nations League Semifinal. The match marks the USMNT's return to official competition, last playing a competitive match in October of 2019 as part of the Nations League group stage.
Coming off a 2-1 defeat at Switzerland on Sunday, Gregg Berhalter will have his full core available to him for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic led to mass shutdowns in the United States and Europe in March of 2020. As a result, it will be a big test of Berhalter's vision and execution as he combines his North America and Europe-based players on a quick turnaround.
When
- Thursday, June 3, 7:30 pm ET
Where
- Empower Field at Mile High, Denver, Colorado
How to watch and stream
- Pregame analysis: lineup analysis on Twitter Spaces (twitter.com/MLS)
- CBS Sports Network or Paramount+
- Univision or TUDN
What to know: USA
Berhalter has streamlined his squad since Sunday's loss in Switzerland, in order to meet the competition's roster requirements. Christian Pulisic will rejoin the team after winning the Champions League with Chelsea, missing the Switzerland match because of his commitments to his club. Manchester City's Zack Steffen also missed the Switzerland match for the same reason, but will be part of the Nations League squad.
One notable absence on the roster is Daryl Dike, following an impressive season on loan at Barnsley from Orlando City. He and AS Roma's Bryan Reynolds are training with the team, though, ahead of a friendly against Costa Rica on June 9 in Sandy, Utah.
What to know: Honduras
Honduras are bringing a squad that is mostly based in the country, though three MLS players made the cut — the Houston Dynamo's Maynor Figueroa and Boniek Garcia and FC Dallas' Bryan Acosta. MLS watchers might also recognize Alberth Elis, who left the Dynamo last year for Portuguese side Boavista.
Three MLS players made Honduras' preliminary squad for the Nations League semifinal and final, but did not make it onto the final roster — DC United's Andy Najar, CF Montréal's Romell Quioto, and Real Salt Lake's Douglas Martinez.
