Berhalter expects Pulisic to step right into USMNT lineup for Nations League clash vs. Honduras

Christian Pulisic scaled one of the loftiest peaks in world soccer on Saturday, logging nearly 30 minutes off the bench to help Chelsea defeat Manchester City 1-0 in the UEFA Champions League final in Portugal. The historic achievement sparked powerful emotions written across his face in the postgame celebrations, capping a long and exhausting season.

Some might expect it to be difficult for the star winger to refresh himself both mentally and physically in time to feature for the US men’s national team’s Concacaf Nations League semifinal vs. Honduras on Thursday (7:30 pm ET | TUDN, Paramount+), a match at high altitude nearly 5,000 miles west of Porto likely to look and feel quite different from the one he just played.

Not Gregg Berhalter.

“I mean, you try to tell Christian that he's not playing on Thursday. It's going to be a very difficult one,” cracked the USMNT head coach after Sunday’s 2-1 friendly loss at Switzerland. “Coming off of winning the Champions League, coming in the game, making an impact in that game, he's ready to go. It would be very hard to keep him out of the lineup.”

Pulisic’s friend and teammate Weston McKennie spoke of the psychological lift the Pennsylvania native can bring to the group after becoming just the second US male in history to win European club soccer’s highest honor and the first ever to play in the UCL final.

“Christian coming back and being fit and coming off the high of winning the Champions League, I think it’s very important,” said McKennie, who captained the USMNT on Sunday. “To also be able to bring that mentality over here, because we're all working towards what they accomplished the other night, and we're also working to get better.