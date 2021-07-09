USA vs. Haiti: How to watch and stream, preview for Concacaf Gold Cup match

What to know: United States

The game will will mark a return to competitive action for the Yanks coming off their Concacaf Nations League triumph, which saw them emerge victorious with a wild 3-2 result over arch-rival Mexico on the strength of a late penalty kick from Christian Pulisic and a heroic saved PK at the other end from No. 2 goalkeeper Ethan Horvath. Now, the US sets its sights on what would be their seventh Gold Cup title. The Gold Cup roster is heavy on MLS representation, with 19 of the 23 players set to suit up playing their club soccer in the league.