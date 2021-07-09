USA vs. Haiti: How to watch and stream, preview for Concacaf Gold Cup match

The US men's national team starts its 2021 Concacaf Gold Cup journey against a familiar foe on Sunday, as head coach Gregg Berhalter's side will take the pitch at Sporting Kansas City's Children's Mercy Park in its Group B opener against Haiti.
It will mark the 19th matchup between the sides, with the Haitians holding an 8W-6L-5D all-time edge, although the US are undefeated in the last four matchups between the countries, winning two and drawing two.
Here's all your info on how to catch Sunday's action, and what you need to know about both teams ahead of the start of the tournament.
Concacaf Gold Cup Group B: United States vs. Haiti
When
- Sunday, July 11 | 9 pm ET
Where
- Children's Mercy Park (Kansas City, Kansas)
How to watch & stream
- FS1 and Univision
What to know: United States
The game will will mark a return to competitive action for the Yanks coming off their Concacaf Nations League triumph, which saw them emerge victorious with a wild 3-2 result over arch-rival Mexico on the strength of a late penalty kick from Christian Pulisic and a heroic saved PK at the other end from No. 2 goalkeeper Ethan Horvath. Now, the US sets its sights on what would be their seventh Gold Cup title. The Gold Cup roster is heavy on MLS representation, with 19 of the 23 players set to suit up playing their club soccer in the league.
Familiar faces such as Columbus Crew forward Gyasi Zardes, LA Galaxy midfielder Sebastian Lletget and Nashville SC's Walker Zimmerman are among those on that roster, joined by newer and younger players trying to make their mark like Atlanta United's George Bello, Portland Timbers midfielder Eryk Williamson, and Orlando City SC forward Daryl Dike, who is the player generating perhaps the most buzz after his successful loan stint with Barnsley in the English Championship.
What to know: Haiti
The Haitians advanced to the group stage by emerging from the Preliminary Round with a pair of emphatic victories, dominating Saint Vincent and the Grenadines 6-1 on July 2 and taking a 4-1 result over Bermuda on Tuesday. The forward tandem of Duckens Nazon and Frantzdy Pierrot are widely considered the players to watch for the side managed by former Haiti center back Jean-Jacques Pierre, who was a staple for the team during his playing career, with 64 career senior caps.
Make no mistake, the US will be the favored side heading into Sunday's matchup, but Haiti should be expected to offer the Yanks a worthy challenge as their Gold Cup venture gets underway.