USA vs. Ghana: How to watch & stream, preview of international friendly

The US men's national team will close their October window Tuesday evening when hosting Ghana at Nashville SC's GEODIS Park, a quick turnaround as both World Cup rivals seek a bounce-back result.
How to watch and stream
- English: TNT, MAX, Peacock
- Spanish: Universo
When
- Tuesday, October 17 | 8:30 pm ET/5:30 pm PT
Where
- GEODIS Park | Nashville, Tennessee
These nations have met in three prior World Cups, starting with Ghana taking 2-1 victories at the Germany 2006 and South Africa 2010 tournaments. But the USMNT rebounded with their own 2-1 win at Brazil 2014, a game highlighted by Clint Dempsey's opener and John Brooks' late corner-kick winner.
Flash forward nearly a decade and quality remains among two programs that also competed at Qatar 2022. In that Middle East-based World Cup, the USMNT advanced to the Round of 16 and Ghana finished bottom of their group.
Christian Pulisic's form with AC Milan translated into a first-half golazo in Saturday's friendly vs. Germany, but the visitors roared to a 3-1 comeback victory that continued the USMNT's struggles against top-tier opponents under head coach Gregg Berhalter.
The Yanks' setback vs. Die Mannschaft coincided with Gio Reyna subbing out at halftime, tilting the midfield balance as the Borussia Dortmund star regains fitness after a long-term leg injury. But defensive struggles were also to blame, despite Arsenal goalkeeper Matt Turner making several timely saves at Rentschler Field in East Hartford, Connecticut.
A positive result vs. Ghana is crucial for the USMNT, who next month begin their Concacaf Nations League title defense. The 2023-24 edition of the regional tournament serves as qualifiers for the 2024 Copa América, which the US will co-host in addition to the 2026 World Cup.
Ghana's stateside tour began with a 2-0 defeat to Mexico on Saturday evening at Bank of America Stadium, home of Charlotte FC. Second-half goals from wingers Chucky Lozano and Uriel Antuna powered El Tri as the Black Stars didn't register a shot on target.
To find an improved performance, Ghana could lean upon the midfield duo of Mohammed Kudus (West Ham) and Thomas Partey (Arsenal). Forwards Iñaki Williams (Athletic Bilbao) and Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) also pose plenty of danger.
Ghana, who next month begin World Cup qualifiers against Madagascar (Nov. 13) and Comoros (Nov. 21), recently qualified for the 2023 African Cup of Nations as Group E winners. They're led by former Premier League manager Chris Hughton, who formally took over last February.