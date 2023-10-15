USA vs. Ghana: How to watch & stream, preview of international friendly

The US men's national team will close their October window Tuesday evening when hosting Ghana at Nashville SC 's GEODIS Park, a quick turnaround as both World Cup rivals seek a bounce-back result.

Flash forward nearly a decade and quality remains among two programs that also competed at Qatar 2022. In that Middle East-based World Cup, the USMNT advanced to the Round of 16 and Ghana finished bottom of their group.

These nations have met in three prior World Cups, starting with Ghana taking 2-1 victories at the Germany 2006 and South Africa 2010 tournaments. But the USMNT rebounded with their own 2-1 win at Brazil 2014, a game highlighted by Clint Dempsey's opener and John Brooks' late corner-kick winner.

Christian Pulisic's form with AC Milan translated into a first-half golazo in Saturday's friendly vs. Germany, but the visitors roared to a 3-1 comeback victory that continued the USMNT's struggles against top-tier opponents under head coach Gregg Berhalter.

The Yanks' setback vs. Die Mannschaft coincided with Gio Reyna subbing out at halftime, tilting the midfield balance as the Borussia Dortmund star regains fitness after a long-term leg injury. But defensive struggles were also to blame, despite Arsenal goalkeeper Matt Turner making several timely saves at Rentschler Field in East Hartford, Connecticut.