USA vs. England: How to watch & stream, preview of World Cup Group B game

Black Friday brings about Group B’s marquee game at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, as the US men’s national team will face England in a charged, history-filled affair.
How to watch and stream
- TV: FOX, Telemundo
- Streaming: Foxsports.com, Peacock
When
- Friday, Nov. 25 | 2 pm ET/11 am PT
Where
- Al Bayt Stadium | Al Khor, Qatar
After Monday’s initial Group B matches, England (three points) enter in first place via a 6-2 thumping of Iran. But the USMNT, tied for second (one point), can potentially leapfrog them when combined with an opening 1-1 draw against Wales.
We’ve seen this World Cup matchup twice before, initially in 1950 when the USMNT secured a shock 1-0 victory over the Three Lions behind Joe Gaetjens’ infamous goal. And in 2010, they battled to a 1-1 draw that was defined by England goalkeeper Rob Green’s howler on Clint Dempsey’s hopeful strike.
Whatever awaits, all eyes are cast on booking passage to the Round of 16. Only Group B’s top two finishers get that far, and the pressure is dialed up a few notches on both sides of the pond.
The USMNT seemed set for a confidence-boosting win against Wales to begin the World Cup. Timothy Weah’s outside-the-foot finish staked a 1-0 lead in the 36th minute, capping a swift counter-attack Christian Pulisic spearheaded.
But then Walker Zimmerman fouled Gareth Bale from behind in the box as full-time loomed, and LAFC’s superstar forward beat Matt Turner from the spot in the 82nd minute.
The end result was a point apiece and two starkly different halves from manager Gregg Berhalter’s youthful side. They attempted just one shot on goal vs. the Dragons (Weah’s goal) and often struggled to find decisive plays in the final third.
Now, England present a test of a different magnitude. The USMNT have players like Weston McKennie and Sergino Dest on both yellow card and injury watch, while questions loom around how much Gio Reyna can feature after the Borussia Dortmund attacker controversially wasn’t subbed on against Wales.
One major advantage for the USMNT? Familiarity with England’s top players – left back Antonee Robinson (Fulham), defensive midfielder Tyler Adams (Leeds United) and more regularly play in the Premier League against their stars.
England entered the World Cup on a six-game winless run, but question-filled days might be in the rearview after a 6-2 domination of Iran in their Group B opener. Five different goalscorers led the way, while Arsenal winger Bukayo Saka bagged a brace for one of Qatar 2022’s favorites.
There’s some concern in the Three Lions’ camp, however, as Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane is carrying a slight ankle injury after being subbed off late against Iran. Manager Gareth Southgate has depth to pull from if needed, though Kane is England’s second-leading all-time scorer behind now-D.C. United head coach Wayne Rooney.
England, Group B favorites, are on the verge of booking passage into the Round of 16. That’d follow the program’s overall trajectory, placing fourth at the Russia 2018 World Cup and finishing second at the last Euros.
Is football coming home, as the island nation that won the 1966 World Cup loves to sing? That could be the case come the Dec. 18 final at Lusail Stadium, but they mustn’t overlook this new-look USMNT either.
The USMNT are deemed heavy underdogs, per BetMGM.
- USA win: +450
- Draw: +310
- England win: -175
Did the U.S. Let a World Cup Win Slip Away? | Club & Country Today