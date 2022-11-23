USA vs. England: How to watch & stream, preview of World Cup Group B game

Black Friday brings about Group B’s marquee game at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, as the US men’s national team will face England in a charged, history-filled affair.

Whatever awaits, all eyes are cast on booking passage to the Round of 16. Only Group B’s top two finishers get that far, and the pressure is dialed up a few notches on both sides of the pond.

We’ve seen this World Cup matchup twice before, initially in 1950 when the USMNT secured a shock 1-0 victory over the Three Lions behind Joe Gaetjens’ infamous goal. And in 2010, they battled to a 1-1 draw that was defined by England goalkeeper Rob Green’s howler on Clint Dempsey’s hopeful strike.

After Monday’s initial Group B matches, England (three points) enter in first place via a 6-2 thumping of Iran . But the USMNT, tied for second (one point), can potentially leapfrog them when combined with an opening 1-1 draw against Wales .

The USMNT seemed set for a confidence-boosting win against Wales to begin the World Cup. Timothy Weah’s outside-the-foot finish staked a 1-0 lead in the 36th minute, capping a swift counter-attack Christian Pulisic spearheaded.

But then Walker Zimmerman fouled Gareth Bale from behind in the box as full-time loomed, and LAFC’s superstar forward beat Matt Turner from the spot in the 82nd minute.

The end result was a point apiece and two starkly different halves from manager Gregg Berhalter’s youthful side. They attempted just one shot on goal vs. the Dragons (Weah’s goal) and often struggled to find decisive plays in the final third.

Now, England present a test of a different magnitude. The USMNT have players like Weston McKennie and Sergino Dest on both yellow card and injury watch, while questions loom around how much Gio Reyna can feature after the Borussia Dortmund attacker controversially wasn’t subbed on against Wales.