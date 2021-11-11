USA-Mexico: 5 things to know about El Tri before crucial World Cup qualifier 

Here’s what you need to know about El Tri before another thrilling battle against the USMNT, this Friday at FC Cincinnati ’s TQL Stadium (9:10 pm ET | ESPN2, Univision, TUDN).

Before Mexico waltz into what could be literally freezing weather in Edmonton next week, they’ll first have to deal with their neighbors and rivals from north of the border.

But let’s not get ahead of ourselves here.

As for Canada, Mexico have had some issues with John Herdman’s team after narrowly defeating them 2-1 in the Gold Cup semifinals and being held to a 1-1 World Cup qualifying draw at the Estadio Azteca in October.

After already losing to the USMNT twice this year in the Nations League and Gold Cup finals, Mexico will seek to avoid a potential third consecutive defeat since June.

There’s much more than just World Cup qualifying points on the line here.

Following a promising start to the Octagonal with four wins and two draws, manager Gerardo “Tata” Martino and his squad will now embark on a demanding two-game away trip against the United States (Nov. 12) and Canada (Nov. 16).

Raul Jimenez is looking like his old self for Premier League side Wolves, Hirving “Chucky” Lozano is getting minutes and goals for Napoli in Serie A, Edson Alvarez is flying high with Ajax and goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa has found a late-career revival.

The good news – if we’re being optimists here – is that several of El Tri's key names are charging into this week with some momentum.

And while this is expected in Concacaf, where many developing national teams aren’t given enough credit for the progress they’ve made, the bad news for Mexico is that their most difficult test haven’t yet arrived.

Mexico are undefeated in the Octagonal and haven’t suffered a defeat, and yet most results have been far too close for comfort. Outside of a 3-0 victory over a listless Honduras at the Azteca, Mexico seem to find themselves amid tense battles that end in narrow wins or low-scoring draws.

If we had to give Tata a grade since the start of World Cup qualifying, a B+ would probably be accurate.

Mexico’s DNA will have them wanting to control possession and push higher upfield in their signature 4-3-3, but it wouldn’t be a shock if the fullbacks sit back a bit more. Or they could alternate with their high-pressing runs as the other provides more coverage in defense.

As opposed to facing sides with fewer attacking options, it might be risky to throw serious numbers forward that can give a player like Christian Pulisic space to roam.

As seen throughout World Cup qualifying, Tata tends to utilize an attack-minded and high-pressing approach that has fullbacks making deep runs down the flanks. With defensive midfielder Edson Alvarez occasionally dropping back between the two central defenders, this can even look like a 3-4-3 at times with the fullbacks playing more of a wing-back role.

The former Atlanta United boss has tinkered with some different ideas, but we should definitely expect the usual 4-3-3 system from Tata on Friday.

Elsewhere in central defensive complications, Celta Vigo’s Nestor Araujo – who was included in the roster call-up – will miss the USMNT game due to earning two yellows in previous qualifiers.

Earlier this week, news broke that central defender Cesar Montes had suffered an injury that would keep him out of the current international window. In his place, Chivas’ Gilberto Sepulveda and Atlas’ Jesus Alberto Angulo have been brought in.

With Araujo and Montes unavailable, it might be time for a promising but inexperienced name like 23-year-old Johan Vasquez, who has just started to claim some Serie A minutes with Genoa in recent weeks. Julio Cesar “Cata” Dominguez, 34, may also get a chance with his solidity in the air and with his noteworthy aggression, although his lack of speed could be a hindrance.

At LCM, the argument could easily be made that captain Andres Guardado deserves the start. He brings an immense amount of maturity and has faced the USMNT in a number of intense matches. However, he’s lost some pace and verticality in the last several months, which is why Tata might be tempted to start Sebastian Cordova in his place.

Essentially, there are two pieces here that are up in the air: LCM and RCB.

With all of this in mind, can Mexico avoid a third defeat in a row against Gregg Berhalter's team?

The most glaring difference between the last two meetings and Friday may be the inclusion of Raul Jimenez in Mexico's starting XI. In the same way that he was a missing piece of the puzzle for Wolves in the EPL, Jimenez has also been desperately missed by Tata's team. With Tecatito and Lozano alongside him, there may be no problems with creating goalscoring chances.

As mentioned earlier though, the weak link will be in defense. Whether Vasquez or Dominguez teams up with Moreno – or perhaps some other combination – there will be a serious lack of cohesion in the heart of the backline.

Let’s not forget that Gallardo and Chaka already have question marks hanging above their heads as the fullbacks.

Nonetheless, in theory, Mexico’s frontline could paper over any cracks and take care of this all on their own. Few teams in Concacaf (or beyond) would feel confident taking on Jimenez, Chucky and Tecatito.