USA lineup vs. Iran: Carter-Vickers, Sargent start decisive World Cup game

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

Facing a must-win situation at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, the United States have made two starting lineup changes for Tuesday’s all-decisive Group B game against Iran (2 pm ET | FOX, Telemundo).

Full lineup

Here is the likely 4-3-3 formation, listed left to right. It has an average age of 24 years, 321 days – the youngest at the 2022 FIFA World Cup thus far.

  • Goalkeeper: Matt Turner (Arsenal)
  • Defenders: Antonee “Jedi” Robinson (Fulham), Tim Ream (Fulham), Cameron Carter-Vickers (Celtic), Sergiño Dest (AC Milan)
  • Midfielders: Tyler Adams (Leeds United), Yunus Musah (Valencia), Weston McKennie (Juventus)
  • Forwards: Christian Pulisic (Chelsea), Josh Sargent (Norwich City), Tim Weah (Lille)

USA vs. Iran starting lineups

Lineup keys

Norwich City striker Josh Sargent returns after starting in the USMNT’s opening match, while Celtic center back Cameron Carter-Vickers will receive his first minutes at the tournament. Carter-Vickers comes in for Nashville SC’s Walker Zimmerman, who is still available as a substitute.

Head coach Gregg Berhalter has kept Leeds United attacker Brenden Aaronson and Borussia Dortmund attacker Gio Reyna on the bench.

Win or go home

The USMNT enter with two points after drawing both England (0-0) and Wales (1-1). They can only book a Round of 16 spot by beating Team Melli; a draw or less would prove insufficient.

Round of 16

The USMNT, should they get through as Group B’s second-place team, will face the Netherlands (Group A first place) on Dec. 3 at Khalifa International Stadium.

If the USMNT top Group B, they’d face Senegal (Group A second place) on Dec. 4 at Al Bayt Stadium. To accomplish that, Berhalter’s group would need either of the following situations to happen:

  • USA beat Iran and Wales beat England
  • USA beat Iran by 5 or more goals and Wales/England draw

