USA lineup vs. Iran: Carter-Vickers, Sargent start decisive World Cup game

Facing a must-win situation at the 2022 FIFA World Cup , the United States have made two starting lineup changes for Tuesday’s all-decisive Group B game against Iran (2 pm ET | FOX, Telemundo).

Here is the likely 4-3-3 formation, listed left to right. It has an average age of 24 years, 321 days – the youngest at the 2022 FIFA World Cup thus far.

Lineup keys

Norwich City striker Josh Sargent returns after starting in the USMNT’s opening match, while Celtic center back Cameron Carter-Vickers will receive his first minutes at the tournament. Carter-Vickers comes in for Nashville SC’s Walker Zimmerman, who is still available as a substitute.

Head coach Gregg Berhalter has kept Leeds United attacker Brenden Aaronson and Borussia Dortmund attacker Gio Reyna on the bench.

Win or go home

The USMNT enter with two points after drawing both England (0-0) and Wales (1-1). They can only book a Round of 16 spot by beating Team Melli; a draw or less would prove insufficient.

Round of 16

The USMNT, should they get through as Group B’s second-place team, will face the Netherlands (Group A first place) on Dec. 3 at Khalifa International Stadium.

If the USMNT top Group B, they’d face Senegal (Group A second place) on Dec. 4 at Al Bayt Stadium. To accomplish that, Berhalter’s group would need either of the following situations to happen: