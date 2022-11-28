USA vs. Iran: World Cup predictions from the experts 

It’s do-or-die for the US in their final group-stage match against Iran. I don’t see them squandering this opportunity in a game I think is absolutely winnable. While they couldn't find a goal against England, what I loved about that performance was the heart and the fight they showed, which is what we've come to expect from US World Cup teams. They outplayed England for several stretches, and I think against Iran we'll see them come out on the front foot, meet the moment and get a couple of early goals. Final score: USA 3, Iran 1. See you in the knockouts.