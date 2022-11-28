USMNT weather surreal World Cup press conference as Iran pressure intensifies

AL-RAYYAN, Qatar – Head coach Gregg Berhalter and captain Tyler Adams probably knew what was coming, given the feverish environment bubbling around the US men’s national team ’s must-win 2022 FIFA World Cup match vs. Iran on Tuesday (2 pm ET | FOX, Telemundo).

“The players and the staff knew nothing about what was being posted,” said Berhalter. “Sometimes things are out of our control. We believe that it's going to be a match [where] the result will depend on who puts more effort in, who executes better on the field, and we're not focused on those outside things. And all we can do on our behalf is apologize on behalf of the players and the staff.”

What’s clear: There appears a clear separation between the off-field and the sporting sides of the USMNT’s contingent in Qatar when it comes to the origins of this geopolitical situation that’s grabbed international attention.

Throngs of Iranian journalists, most from outlets affiliated with the government, rained down one confrontational question after another about the political overtones of this all-decisive Group B match, even as both player and manager offered apologies for perceived transgressions.

Storms of controversy were initially stoked by ex-USMNT manager Jurgen Klinsmann’s controversial remarks about Team Melli’s performances at the tournament. And then U.S. Soccer’s since-backtracked social media posts featuring an Iranian flag absent the Emblem of Iran and other symbols of the nation’s hardline Islamic government – designed as a form of protest against the violence surrounding women-led dissent in the Western Asian nation – have been like gasoline on that fire.

The official US Soccer Twitter has posted the flag of Iran without the Islamic Republic symbol. US Soccer says it's to show "support for the women in Iran fighting for basic human rights." US Soccer adds it was a one-time display and it will restore the symbol moving forward. pic.twitter.com/KmhWqQoLSo

Adams put in spotlight

Adams complimented Tuesday’s adversaries. Yet that, too, drew blowback.

“We support Iran's people and Iran's team. But that being said, we're laser-focused on this match, as they are as well. We know how important this is, our progress of our team, and what we want to do to prove to our country how hard we've been working, and we know they want to do exactly the same,” said the Leeds United midfielder and New York Red Bulls homegrown product.

The confrontational tone of the presser didn’t abate, though.

“You say you support the Iranian people, but you're pronouncing our country's name wrong. Our country is named eee-ron, not i-ran. Once and for all let's get this clear,” said an Iranian journalist.

“Second of all,” he continued, “are you OK to be representing a country that has so much discrimination against Black people in his own borders? We saw the Black Lives Matter movement over the past few years; are you okay to be representing the US, meanwhile, there's so much discrimination happening against Black people in America?”

Adams, too, handled the politically-charged question.

“My apologies on the mispronunciation of your country,” the 23-year-old said. “There's discrimination everywhere you go. One thing that I've learned, especially from living abroad in the past years, and having to fit in in different cultures and kind of assimilate into different cultures, is that in the US, we're continuing to make progress every single day. Growing up for me, I grew up in a white family with obviously an African-American heritage and background as well.