US Soccer building headquarters & first-ever National Training Center in Atlanta

U.S. Soccer is building headquarters in Atlanta, the Federation announced Friday as part of an ambitious relocation highlighted by the construction of a first-ever designated National Training Center.
Atlanta United owner and The Home Depot co-founder Arthur Blank will contribute $50 million to the facility, which will serve as the hub of U.S. Soccer's operations, including all 27 affiliated national teams.
In addition to the National Training Center, a part of Blank's donation will specifically be used to provide facilities for US Soccer's nine Extended National Teams (ENTs), particularly in support of the Cerebral Palsy (CP), Deaf, and Power Soccer National Teams.
Blank will also fund soccer-focused non-profits in the Metro Atlanta while supporting initiatives that grow the game across the country, most notably women’s youth national team camps and women’s coaching and mentorship initiatives. The National Training Center will also host youth tournaments and conferences in addition to serving as a "gathering place for the broader soccer ecosystem," per a Federation statement.
“This National Training Center will accelerate the growth of soccer in this country and will represent a commitment to developing elite soccer players for decades to come,” U.S. Soccer president Cindy Parlow Cone said in a press release.
“Investing in youth and adult programs as well as our Extended National Teams reflects our commitment to ensuring that players of all ages and backgrounds can find a home and thrive in this sport. These investments are a signal to our players, coaches, referees, members and fans that the future of U.S. Soccer is bright.”
Added Blank: “America’s top athletes deserve the best when it comes to preparing them for competition on the global stage and I’m thrilled U.S. Soccer has chosen metro Atlanta as its new home.
“Atlanta’s incredible passion for soccer, corporate community and unmatched infrastructure make this a natural home for the National Training Center, and I’m very confident our community will help America’s finest soccer players compete on a global level like never before."
The Federation is currently reviewing potential sites for the National Training Center, with an official location set to be announced in January 2024.
The move to Atlanta comes amid a massive period of growth and expansion for U.S. Soccer, which will co-host the FIFA 2026 World Cup along with Canada and Mexico. The 2024 Copa América tournament will also take place in the United States.