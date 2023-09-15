US Soccer building headquarters & first-ever National Training Center in Atlanta

U.S. Soccer is building headquarters in Atlanta, the Federation announced Friday as part of an ambitious relocation highlighted by the construction of a first-ever designated National Training Center.

Atlanta United owner and The Home Depot co-founder Arthur Blank will contribute $50 million to the facility, which will serve as the hub of U.S. Soccer's operations, including all 27 affiliated national teams.

In addition to the National Training Center, a part of Blank's donation will specifically be used to provide facilities for US Soccer's nine Extended National Teams (ENTs), particularly in support of the Cerebral Palsy (CP), Deaf, and Power Soccer National Teams.

Blank will also fund soccer-focused non-profits in the Metro Atlanta while supporting initiatives that grow the game across the country, most notably women’s youth national team camps and women’s coaching and mentorship initiatives. The National Training Center will also host youth tournaments and conferences in addition to serving as a "gathering place for the broader soccer ecosystem," per a Federation statement.

“This National Training Center will accelerate the growth of soccer in this country and will represent a commitment to developing elite soccer players for decades to come,” U.S. Soccer president Cindy Parlow Cone said in a press release.