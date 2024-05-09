US Open Cup: Sporting Kansas City, Seattle Sounders & LAFC reach Round of 16

And New York City FC II are the lone MLS NEXT Pro side still alive in the domestic competition that awards a 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup spot, prize money and silverware.

The match remained level through regulation and almost through the 30 minutes of extra time, but with penalty kicks looming, Pulido struck for the decisive goal, taking a pass from Tzionis and clipping the ball into the net from the edge of the 18-yard box.

After the USL League One side jumped ahead just past the half-hour mark, Marinos Tzionis equalized for Sporting three minutes into the second half.

Alan Pulido scored the extra-time winner to send Sporting Kansas City to the Round of 16 following a come-from-behind 2-1 win over Union Omaha at UNO Caniglia Field.

Jonathan Jiménez scord the lone goal, carving apart the Switchbacks defense on a mazy run in the box before his 6th minute finish that ultimiately booked the MLS NEXT Pro's squad's spot in the Round of 16 to host New Mexico United.

New York City FC II's maiden voyage in the U.S. Open Cup continues after a historic 1-0 victory over Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC at Belson Stadium.

Former FC Cincinnati right back Zico Bailey struck for a brace in a two-minute span to stake the USL Championship side a 2-0 lead inside the opening 20 minutes. RSL pulled to within a goal twice thanks to Barajas (36') and Luna (49'), but Jacobo Reyes put the game away for New Mexico United five minutes from full time.

Fidel Barajas and Diego Luna scored in each half, but Real Salt Lake fell to New Mexico United, 4-2, at Isotopes Park.

After Las Vegas leveled in the 56th minute, Cristian Olivera put LAFC back in front in the 70th minute, tapping in after Las Vegas goalkeeper Nicholas Ammeter bobbled Omar Campos ' cross and then added an insurance goal in the first minute of second-half stoppage time.

Kei Kamara opened the scoring two minutes into the second half, getting on the end of a Timothy Tillman cross and heading in his sixth U.S. Open Cup goal.

LAFC strck for three second-half goals to beat Las Vegas Lights FC, 3-1, at Cashman Field, advancing to host Loudoun United in the the Round of 16

Seattle Sounders FC 2 (5), Louisville City FC 2 (4)

Andrew Thomas made four saves and scored the decisive penalty kick in a shootout to lead Seattle Sounders FC over Louisville City FC 5-4 on PKs after the teams played to a 2-2 draw at Starfire Sports Complex.

Paul Rothrock opened the scoring late in the first half, latching onto a Georgi Minoungou cross and firing first-time into the net from eight yards out. And Danny Musovski got his head on a perfect free kick service by Danny Leyva to double the Sounders' lead in the 63rd minute.

But Louisville City leveled on goals by Sean Totsch from the penalty spot in the 67th minute and a headed finish by Jorge Gonzalez (89') to force extra time.

A winner wasn't decided in the 30 added minutes, but finally, in the eighth round of the shootout, Thomas struck for the decisive PK as the Sounders advance to host Phoenix Rising FC in the Round of 16.

