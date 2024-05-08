US Open Cup: Atlanta United, FC Dallas & San Jose advance to Round of 16

Houston Dynamo 3(9), Detroit City FC 3(10)

The Houston Dynamo 's dreams of a USOC repeat were dashed after the defending champs fell at home to USL Championship side Detroit City FC, 10-9, in a penalty kick shootout following a 3-3 regulation-time draw.

The night seemed destined for a routine Dynamo victory after Griffin Dorsey and Latif Blessing staked them to an early 2-0 lead. Panamanian international Coco Carrasquilla added to the scoreline with a long-range golazo, but Detroit fought back and turned around two deficits to force overtime and emerge victorious in a dramatic PK shootout.