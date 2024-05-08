US Open Cup: Atlanta United, FC Dallas & San Jose advance to Round of 16

The first four of eight MLS clubs participating in the 2024 US Open Cup debuted on Tuesday night, with Atlanta United, FC Dallas and the San Jose Earthquakes punching their tickets into the Round of 16.
Here's how all four fared in the domestic competition that awards a Concacaf Champions Cup spot, prize money and silverware.
Atlanta United 3, Charlotte Independence 0
Atlanta United took their five-game MLS winless streak out on USL League One side Charlotte Independence, riding a Nick Firmino brace to a comfortable 3-0 decision.
Daniel Ríos also scored an 85th-minute tap-in and offseason signing Josh Cohen debuted with a clean sheet in goal to round off a resounding Five Stripes win.
Up next is the winner of the Charleston Battery (USL Championship) - South Georgia Tormenta FC (USL League One) series in the Round of 16.
Goals
Houston Dynamo 3(9), Detroit City FC 3(10)
The Houston Dynamo's dreams of a USOC repeat were dashed after the defending champs fell at home to USL Championship side Detroit City FC, 10-9, in a penalty kick shootout following a 3-3 regulation-time draw.
The night seemed destined for a routine Dynamo victory after Griffin Dorsey and Latif Blessing staked them to an early 2-0 lead. Panamanian international Coco Carrasquilla added to the scoreline with a long-range golazo, but Detroit fought back and turned around two deficits to force overtime and emerge victorious in a dramatic PK shootout.
Goals
FC Dallas 1, Memphis 901 FC 0
Logan Farrington, the third overall pick of the 2024 MLS SuperDraft presented by adidas, made his first major contribution at FC Dallas, scoring his maiden goal to book their place in the Round of 16 with a 1-0 win over USL Championship side Memphis 901 FC.
With Tuesday's result, FCD will face USL Championship opposition again in the next round, taking on either the Tampa Bay Rowdies or Birmingham Legion FC.
Goals
- 73' - DAL - Logan Farrington | WATCH
San Jose Earthquakes 1, Oakland Roots SC 0
Ousseni Bouda's 76th-minute golazo was the difference for San Jose against in a 1-0 win over USL Championship rivals Oakland Roots SC.
The Burkina Faso international, selected eighth overall in the 2022 MLS SuperDraft, whipped a right-footed shot from distance into the far post. The Quakes await a Round-of-16 showdown vs. USL Championship side Sacramento Republic FC.
Goals
- 76' - SJ - Ousseni Bouda | WATCH