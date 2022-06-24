US Open Cup: Semifinal & Final hosting scenarios revealed 

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

The five teams remaining in this year's US Open Cup now know where the semifinal matches of the competition will be played and what the hosting priority order will be for the final following Thursday's draw.

The competition’s quarterfinal round saw a LA Galaxy cupset at the hands of USL Championship club Sacramento Republic FC on Tuesday. A day later the New York Red Bulls secured a massive 3-0 win over NYCFC, while Sporting Kansas City moved easily past Union Omaha, beating them 6-0.

Orlando City SC and Nashville SC will play the final match of the Quarterfinal Round on June 29 (7 pm ET | ESPN+) to decide the last team in the semis.

The final draw was aired during the ESPN+ show Futbol Americas and determined which of the remaining teams will host an Open Cup semifinals and the order of priority for hosting the final in September.

For the semifinals, it was revealed that Sacramento will host Sporting KC, while the Red Bulls will visit the winner of the match between Orlando City and Sacramento. The matches will be played on July 26 or 27.

Open Cup bracket

The hosting priority order for the final, which will be played in early September, was also revealed on Thursday with Sacramento having no chance to host and the winner of the match between Orlando and Nashville securing the best chance to bring the match to their city.

US Open Cup

Related Stories

Sporting KC, New York Red Bulls cruise into US Open Cup semifinals
"That can't happen": LA Galaxy crash out of US Open Cup against Sacramento Republic
Recap: LA Galaxy upset in US Open Cup by Sacramento Republic, 2-1 
More News
More News
US Open Cup: Semifinal & Final hosting scenarios revealed 
US Open Cup

US Open Cup: Semifinal & Final hosting scenarios revealed 
Official: DC United sign Chilean winger Martin Rodriguez from Turkish club Altay SK
Transfer Tracker

Official: DC United sign Chilean winger Martin Rodriguez from Turkish club Altay SK
San Jose Earthquakes vs LA Galaxy rescheduled for September 24

San Jose Earthquakes vs LA Galaxy rescheduled for September 24
“Soccer fanatic city”: DC eager to welcome back 2023 MLS All-Star Game
National Writer: Charles Boehm

“Soccer fanatic city”: DC eager to welcome back 2023 MLS All-Star Game
Official: DC United transfer DP midfielder Edison Flores to Atlas FC 
Transfer Tracker

Official: DC United transfer DP midfielder Edison Flores to Atlas FC 
Official: Sporting Kansas City sign Stuttgart midfielder Erik Thommy
Transfer Tracker

Official: Sporting Kansas City sign Stuttgart midfielder Erik Thommy
More News
Video
Video
Are the Red Bulls legit trophy contenders?
1:24:57

Are the Red Bulls legit trophy contenders?
HIGHLIGHTS: Sporting Kansas City vs. Union Omaha | June 22, 2022
4:02

HIGHLIGHTS: Sporting Kansas City vs. Union Omaha | June 22, 2022
GOAL: Felipe Hernández, Sporting Kansas City - 81st minute
1:01

GOAL: Felipe Hernández, Sporting Kansas City - 81st minute
HIGHLIGHTS: New York Red Bulls vs. New York City FC | June 22, 2022
4:02

HIGHLIGHTS: New York Red Bulls vs. New York City FC | June 22, 2022
More Video
Vote for MLS All-Stars!

Vote for MLS All-Stars!

Help select the 2022 MLS All-Stars team. Cast your vote now!