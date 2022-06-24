US Open Cup: Semifinal & Final hosting scenarios revealed 

The five teams remaining in this year's US Open Cup now know where the semifinal matches of the competition will be played and what the hosting priority order will be for the final following Thursday's draw.

The competition’s quarterfinal round saw a LA Galaxy cupset at the hands of USL Championship club Sacramento Republic FC on Tuesday. A day later the New York Red Bulls secured a massive 3-0 win over NYCFC, while Sporting Kansas City moved easily past Union Omaha, beating them 6-0.

Orlando City SC and Nashville SC will play the final match of the Quarterfinal Round on June 29 (7 pm ET | ESPN+) to decide the last team in the semis.

The final draw was aired during the ESPN+ show Futbol Americas and determined which of the remaining teams will host an Open Cup semifinals and the order of priority for hosting the final in September.

For the semifinals, it was revealed that Sacramento will host Sporting KC, while the Red Bulls will visit the winner of the match between Orlando City and Sacramento. The matches will be played on July 26 or 27.