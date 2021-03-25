Sergino Dest, Brenden Aaronson lead USMNT player ratings in win over Jamaica

By Greg Seltzer

The US men's national team continued preparing for the busy summer to come by patiently dismantling familiar foe Jamaica for a 4-1 friendly victory in Wiener Neustadt, Austria on Thursday.

The Nats controlled play for most of the night, but were unable to get much traction in attack until 

Sergino Dest's splendid curler opened the scoring on 34 minutes. Spurred by a few subs, the US then methodically piled on a trio of second half goals to eventually win going away.

As a periodic reminder, all grades are handed out on a scale with "6" as average. The marks are also relative to time played, meaning that a "7" earned over a full shift is more impressive than one received for 15 minutes of action.

5.5
Steffen_Zack-1.png
Zack Steffen
Goalkeeper · US Men's National Team

Aside from what has become a routine ball-handling goof, the Man City netminder got caught overplaying a sharp angle on Jamaica's lone goal. Steffen made up for it to some extent with a terrific last-minute robbery.

6.0
Cannon, Reggie-480.png
Reggie Cannon
Defender · US Men's National Team

It wasn't an entirely bad outing, to be sure, but it was definitely less steady than we've come to expect from Cannon. His work going forward was only intermittently convincing and the Boavista right back was among the culpable on Jamaica's goal rush.

5.5
LONG_001-1.png
Aaron Long
Defender · US Men's National Team

Although he made a couple of nice help plays at the back, the Red Bulls man also experienced some disconcerting hiccups. One can't do things like allowing a forward to push you back 10 feet on a routine hold-up play and turning the ball over right in front of your own area, and Long did both in this one before departing at halftime.

6.5
2014_BROOKSjohn.jpg
John Brooks
Defender · US Men's National Team

The Wolfsburg back line put in a fairly nondescript shift, but keeping rare Jamaica threats in front of him and playing simply out of the back was plenty on this night.

8.0
USMNTJD090319280
Sergino Dest
Defender · US Men's National Team

Simply put, the Barcelona wide back was a class above in this one. Dest kept the team chugging forward throughout his shift, repeatedly opening spaces for teammates with his penetration dribbles. He punctuated the performance with an ice-breaker goal made for the highlight reel.

7.0
Acosta-Kellyn-burgundy-midfield2-480.png
Kellyn Acosta
Midfielder · US Men's National Team

Full disclosure: I was quite dubious about Acosta starting in the gate-keeper role. And I was wrong. The Colorado midfielder was all over the place, acting as pressure valve at one end and as Alex Ring-esque possession support at the other. There were times I was convinced there were two Acostas out there. Can he do this against top foes? I don't know, but it's worth finding that out. He does get dinged for letting the set-up pass slip by on Jamaica's goal, but only slightly because he'd busted his hump just to get back as cover.

6.5
USMNTJD03232104
Yunus Musah
Midfielder · US Men's National Team

We got another encouraging shift from the Valencia teenager, who seemed to make decisions a little quicker on the ball than the last time we saw him. Musuh may be green, but he looks set to be a genuine transition game weapon for a decade to come.

7.5
lletget-hi.png
Sebastian Lletget
Midfielder · US Men's National Team

The USMNT's designated glue guy did that job to a tee before turning into the insurance man with a pair of professional strikes in the waning moments.

6.5
USMNTU17RKM042619109
Giovanni Reyna
Midfielder · US Men's National Team

The Borussia Dortmund phenom's indecisiveness issue was apparent early, but he grew into the game and started thinking the game up to speed. Though Reyna was unable to conjure any end product, his ability to unnerve defenses was on show over the back half of his 68 minutes.

6.0
Pulisic-headshot.jpg
Christian Pulisic
Midfielder · US Men's National Team

Much like with Reyna, Pulisic's showing was more about dislodging the defense to the benefit of teammates than it was about producing the big play.

6.5
USMNTU23DAM032119325 (1)
Josh Sargent
Forward · US Men's National Team

The Werder Bremen striker struggled to make area noise against Jamaica's fast, physical defenders until a fine slip move allowed him to tee up the US winner early in the second half.

7.0
aaronson-hi.png
Brenden Aaronson
Midfielder · US Men's National Team

Halftime sub: The dedicated transition engine wasted little time making an impact, and had a goal for his troubles after just seven minutes of play.

6.0
USMNTU20DAM032019243
Chris Richards
Defender · US Men's National Team

Halftime sub: The young defender looked excellent right up until the moment he inexplicably allowed a restart serve to bounce across the US doorstep.

6.5
USMNTU23DAM032119102
Antonee Robinson
Defender · US Men's National Team

67' sub: It was a solid relief outing for the Fulham left back, who pushed play up his flank and served a couple of tempting crosses into the box.

6.5
USMNTJD03232103
Nicholas Gioacchini
Midfielder · US Men's National Team

68' sub: It was a slightly clumsy start for the Caen attacker, but he quickly got into the flow and served up a wise assist on Lletget's first strike.

7.0
USMNTJD03242138
Luca de la Torre
Midfielder · US Men's National Team

73' sub: It could certainly be argued that no one raised their US stock on the night as much as De la Torre. He turbo-charged the transition game late, and eventually notched the smart assist his probing efforts deserved.

N/R
USMNTJD03242106
Jordan Siebatcheu
Forward · US Men's National Team

82' sub: The striker was limited to a gentle header on goal during his eight-minute USMNT debut.

7.0
Coach Gregg Berhalter

The boss generally pulled all the right levers to keep the team pointing in the right direction. Using Acosta as the No. 6 may one day prove to be a master stroke.

US Men's National Team

MLS Podcasts

MLS Podcasts

Fun and interactive premier weekly podcasts from MLS. Clear analysis and timely interviews from hosts and guests that will help you feel connected to MLS.