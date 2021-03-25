Sergino Dest, Brenden Aaronson lead USMNT player ratings in win over Jamaica

Full disclosure: I was quite dubious about Acosta starting in the gate-keeper role. And I was wrong. The Colorado midfielder was all over the place, acting as pressure valve at one end and as Alex Ring-esque possession support at the other. There were times I was convinced there were two Acostas out there. Can he do this against top foes? I don't know, but it's worth finding that out. He does get dinged for letting the set-up pass slip by on Jamaica's goal, but only slightly because he'd busted his hump just to get back as cover.