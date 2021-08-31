Untapped potential? Vancouver Whitecaps academy can fuel trophy hunt

The Vancouver Whitecaps are a club in flux, having recently parted ways with head coach Marc Dos Santos, even despite a resurgent run of results.

What comes next for the 'Caps as the club hits this new crossroads? The Extratime crew discussed as much on the latest episode, with host Matt Doyle contending that a recommitment to youth development is going to be the key to it all for Vancouver to get back on the road to MLS Cup contention.

It's something that used to be known as one of the club's biggest strengths. Vancouver, after all, were the developers of arguably the most talented MLS export in league history in former academy product Alphonso Davies, who has ascended to international superstardom since his record sale to Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich. While they still boast some talented youngsters coming up through the ranks, Doyle said he believes there's potential for the organization to once again be considered in the league's top-tier in that department.