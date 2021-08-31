United States vs. El Salvador: How to watch & stream, preview for World Cup Qualifier

What to know: El Salvador

Under the guidance of former USMNT standout and youth coach Hugo Perez, El Salvador are enjoying a bit of a resurgence. That was on full display at this summer's Concacaf Gold Cup, where La Selecta defeated Guatemala and Trinidad & Tobago before a hard-fought 1-0 defeat to Mexico in the group stage. A furious rally came up just short in the quarterfinals with a wild 3-2 defeat to Qatar.