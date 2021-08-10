Union team up to launch mini-pitch at rec center in Southwest Philadelphia

The Philadelphia Union have teamed up with Eastern Pennsylvania Youth Soccer, city officials and community members to open renovated athletic courts and a brand new soccer mini-pitch at the Francis J. Myers Recreation Center in Southwest Philadelphia.

The developments at the facility include a brand new, state-of-the-art mini pitch featuring a mural by Calo Rosa entitled “Unity Chant” in partnership with Mural Arts Philadelphia, renovated tennis courts with new nets and updated fencing, as well as repainted and lined basketball courts with new backboards and rims.

The grand opening was celebrated at a Monday event at the F.J. Myers Recreation Center with a guest list that included Philadelphia mayor Jim Kenney.