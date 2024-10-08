Tyler Wolff keeps Atlanta United's season alive | Energy Moment of the Matchday

The Five Stripes’ homegrown striker came off the bench to score a vital stoppage-time goal that secured a 2-1 home win over the New York Red Bulls, earning the 21-year-old Energy Moment of the Matchday presented by Celsius honors for Matchday 37.

Shortly after taking the Mercedes-Benz Stadium pitch, Wolff broke into open space following a through ball from Alexey Miranchuk and cooly finished past RBNY goalkeeper Carlos Coronel. His strike not only ended Atlanta's five-game winless streak, it gave them a fighting chance to qualify for the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs ahead of their regular-season finale on Oct. 19.

Thanks to Wolff, the Five Stripes can sneak into an Eastern Conference Wild Card spot with a Decision Day win at Orlando City SC (6 pm ET | MLS Season Pass) along with the help of other favorable results.

"For me, it was just trying to focus on the task that the coaches are giving me before I go in, you know, kind of see how the game's playing out," Wolff said post-match of his heroic substitute appearance. "But obviously, chaos and it's part of the game and just stay calm and when you get your chance, just take it."

Whatever role he plays on Decision Day, Wolff is thrilled to contribute to Atlanta's late playoff push.