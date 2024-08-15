Twellman's Takes: Tai Baribo comes good for Philadelphia Union

Offside with Taylor Twellman

When Julián Carranza was transferred to Feyenoord earlier this summer, questions arose about who would consistently score goals for the Philadelphia Union.

Step in Tai Baribo, who leads the Leagues Cup Golden Boot race with five goals – and 11 goals in his last 11 matches across all competitions.

The Israeli international was often on the outside looking in for Philadelphia. Now, he's arguably the most in-form attacker in MLS.

Baribo and Philadelphia return to action Saturday night when hosting LIGA MX side Mazatlán FC in the Leagues Cup quarterfinals (7:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).

