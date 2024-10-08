Inter Miami's quest for history & MLS Cup dark horses | Offside with Taylor Twellman

They've already locked up their first-ever Supporters' Shield, but Inter Miami CF still have plenty to play for when Decision Day kicks off on Oct. 19.

Going into their regular-season finale, the Herons (21W-4L-8D, 71 points) can set a new MLS record for points in a single season with a win over the New England Revolution (6 pm ET | MLS Season Pass) – the same club that set the current record of 73 in 2021. That chase for history was among the topics discussed on the latest episode of Offside with Taylor Twellman.

"Now, should they get the record? Tata Martino, Coach of the Year," Twellman said. "But the better conversation is should Messi win MVP?

"... The Shield, the points record and maybe MLS Cup – that would complete a very long season for the team in pink."

While Inter Miami are a clear-cut MLS Cup frontrunner, Twellman noted clubs from each conference that could be contenders for a dark-horse run: Seattle Sounders FC and Orlando City SC.

"Since July 1, who are the best teams in MLS? It's not Columbus, it's not Inter Miami – it's Orlando City and Seattle Sounders," said Twellman.

"[Seattle have] won 11 of 14 heading into the playoffs, only losing to the Portland Timbers and LAFC. And they've done it the best way this group knows how: defend. Only eight goals given up in that span. And you add in the experience of Stefan Frei in goal, who's to say they can't make a run to another MLS Cup?"

The Lions, meanwhile, are the hottest club in the Eastern Conference heading into the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs.

"[Orlando City is] the best team in MLS since July 1 and they are scoring goals for fun while winning 10 of those 13 games," Twellman said. "They will fight, they will claw, basically they will do anything to get under your skin.