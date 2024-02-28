Twellman's Takes: LA Galaxy looked "completely different" vs. Inter Miami

"Sunday, the stars were out in LA for the first time in a long time," Twellman said. "And why do I say that? Because it was in the building where Major League Soccer changed forever with Beckham, Keane and Donovan.

"But that was 2014. And since that MLS Cup, I can count on one hand how many times the buzz and the energy was like what I experienced Sunday night for Messi and company. Zlatan vs. Vela, LAFC vs. the Galaxy are the only other times in the last 10 years where the crowd delivered. So much so they had to let them in 60 minutes earlier to get ready. And the game was fantastic."