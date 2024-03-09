Matchday

Insigne again! Golazo delivers Toronto another win

Andy Deossa

The celebration said it all.

TOR_Insigne_Lorenzo_HEA_1080x1080
Lorenzo Insigne
Forward · Toronto FC

With time winding down in a scoreless game at BMO Field, Lorenzo Insigne cooked up another magical moment and scored a golazo to give Toronto FC the 1-0 win over Charlotte FC

All the Italian superstar needed was a little space, and once he cut inside he saw an opportunity to strike from distance, tucking the ball so cleanly in the upper 90. 

Impossible for any goalkeeper to save, the goal was reminiscent of his glory days with Napoli. 

Insigne raced to the sidelines to embrace his new head coach John Herdman, a celebration that speaks volumes for a team that finished 2023 in last place after a turbulent season.

Insigne also struck for a stunning winner last week in a 1-0 victory at the New England Revolution, a chip that secured AT&T Goal of the Matchday honors. He's already half way to his goal total from a disappointing 2023.

Andy Deossa
@Andy_Deossa
Matchday Toronto FC Lorenzo Insigne

