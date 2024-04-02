Offside with Taylor Twellman

Twellman's Takes: El Tráfico power balance shifting towards LA Galaxy

MLSsoccer staff

It's no shock that a Los Angeles-based team sits atop the Supporters' Shield standings heading into Matchday 8.

The fact it's the LA Galaxy, who finished second-to-last in the Western Conference last year, as opposed to back-to-back conference champions LAFC, raises more eyebrows. But that's what new DP wingers Joseph Paintsil and Gabriel Pec have done for Greg Vanney's side. Flanking star maestro Riqui Puig and resurgent striker Dejan Joveljic, LA's key offseason additions have turned their team into an offensive juggernaut.

Now, the undefeated Galaxy travel crosstown to face an LAFC side that's shown flashes of their usual attacking prowess (seven goals scored in their last two matches) but haven't quite found their form (2W-3L-1D on the season).

That sets up Saturday's El Tráfico derby (7:30 pm ET | Apple TV - Free, FOX) as a potential goal bonanza – and could shift the rivalry's power balance back to the Gs.

📺 Twellman's Takes Matchday 7 full episode

Your Tuesday Kickoff: Concacaf Champions Cup gets real for Columbus, New England
