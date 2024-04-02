Twellman's Takes: El Tráfico power balance shifting towards LA Galaxy

It's no shock that a Los Angeles-based team sits atop the Supporters' Shield standings heading into Matchday 8.

The fact it's the LA Galaxy, who finished second-to-last in the Western Conference last year, as opposed to back-to-back conference champions LAFC, raises more eyebrows. But that's what new DP wingers Joseph Paintsil and Gabriel Pec have done for Greg Vanney's side. Flanking star maestro Riqui Puig and resurgent striker Dejan Joveljic, LA's key offseason additions have turned their team into an offensive juggernaut.

Now, the undefeated Galaxy travel crosstown to face an LAFC side that's shown flashes of their usual attacking prowess (seven goals scored in their last two matches) but haven't quite found their form (2W-3L-1D on the season).