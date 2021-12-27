Transfer tracker: 10 players in Europe MLS teams should consider this January

As with many things in life, transfer shopping often comes down to timing. And in an attempt to maintain this annual bit's perfect record of having at least one listed player turn up in MLS during the year to come, we're going to suggest taking advantage of some ongoing situations that might ease a club exit/impact player capture. You will see a lot of guys who are midway through the last year of their contract (when clubs often prefer to sell at a large discount rather than losing them on free transfers), and some with other good reasons to seek a change.