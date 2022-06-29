Transfer Tracker

Toronto FC sign veteran Italian defender Domenico Criscito 

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

Toronto FC have signed veteran Italian defender Domenico Criscito as he departs ex-Serie A side Genoa, the club announced Wednesday.

The 35-year-old, who's been capped 26 times by the Azzurri, joins the Canadian side on a Targeted Allocation Money (TAM) deal through 2023.

“Mimmo is a player who will add a valuable veteran presence to our team,” Toronto FC president Bill Manning said in a release. "He has played in a number of important games for his club and country in his career, has been a captain at Genoa, and we're excited he will be joining our club.”

The versatile defender has spent the bulk of his career at Genoa, who were relegated to Serie B following the 2021-22 season. He also spent seven seasons in Russia with FC Zenit, scoring 20 goals in 224 appearances across all competitions – including the Russian Premier League, the UEFA Champions League and Europa League.

In his third and most recent stint with Genoa, between 2018-2022, he netted 20 goals in 109 games.

“Mimmo is a versatile defender who is a very good passer and a smart player,” said TFC head coach and sporting director Bob Bradley. “He can play as a left back or a center back and should be an excellent role model for our young players.”

Criscito arrives in Toronto just days after fellow Italian Lorenzo Insigne's official unveiling at the club. Insigne and Criscito are eligible to debut on July 9 against the San Jose Earthquakes (7:30 pm ET | MLS LIVE on ESPN+ in US; TSN in Canada), two days after the MLS Secondary Transfer Window opens.

Criscito, a 2010 FIFA World Cup veteran, is Toronto's second major defensive signing under Bradley after center back Carlos Salcedo joined in January from Liga MX's Tigres UANL on a Designated Player deal.

Toronto FC Transfer Tracker Domenico Criscito

Related Stories

Source: USMNT's Zack Steffen nearing loan to Middlesbrough from Manchester City
LAFC re-sign Carlos Vela as Designated Player through 2023
New England Revolution sign Tommy McNamara to contract extension
More News
More News
Atlanta United's Luiz Araujo wins Week 16 AT&T Goal of the Week
Goal of the Week

Atlanta United's Luiz Araujo wins Week 16 AT&T Goal of the Week
Austin FC co-owner Matthew McConaughey shows Abby Wambach how to fake an injury on Abby's Places

Austin FC co-owner Matthew McConaughey shows Abby Wambach how to fake an injury on Abby's Places
2022 MLS Fantasy Round 16 DGW Positional Rankings
Fantasy Soccer Advice

2022 MLS Fantasy Round 16 DGW Positional Rankings
Toronto FC sign veteran Italian defender Domenico Criscito 
Transfer Tracker

Toronto FC sign veteran Italian defender Domenico Criscito 
MLS Cup next? Carlos Vela eyes “lasting memory” in new LAFC deal

MLS Cup next? Carlos Vela eyes “lasting memory” in new LAFC deal
MLS Next Cup quarterfinals: RBNY U-15s fall to Sacramento Republic 
MLS NEXT Cup

MLS Next Cup quarterfinals: RBNY U-15s fall to Sacramento Republic 
More News
Video
Video
An Important Discussion & In-Depth Interview with Jenny Chiu of CBS
45:39

An Important Discussion & In-Depth Interview with Jenny Chiu of CBS
Taking Lessons from a Club Legend | Season 3 – Episode 1
8:18

Taking Lessons from a Club Legend | Season 3 – Episode 1
MLS NEXT Cup u15 Highlights: IMG Academy vs. Charlotte FC | June 28, 2022
1:32

MLS NEXT Cup u15 Highlights: IMG Academy vs. Charlotte FC | June 28, 2022
MLS NEXT Cup u16 Highlights: Weston FC vs. De Anza Force | June 28, 2022
1:46

MLS NEXT Cup u16 Highlights: Weston FC vs. De Anza Force | June 28, 2022
More Video
Vote for MLS All-Stars!

Vote for MLS All-Stars!

Help select the 2022 MLS All-Stars team. Cast your vote now!