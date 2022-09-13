Transfer Tracker

Toronto FC sign homegrown forward Hugo Mbongue

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

Toronto FC have signed forward Hugo Mbongue to a homegrown contract through 2025 with an option for 2026, the club announced Tuesday.

Mbongue, 18, signed an MLS NEXT Pro contract with Toronto FC II in May 2022. Since joining the Young Reds, Mbongue has scored four goals while tallying five assists in 14 appearances (11 starts) during the league’s inaugural season.

“Hugo is a talented young striker who has worked hard to improve his overall game,” TFC head coach and sporting director Bob Bradley said in a release. “We look forward to seeing Hugo’s progress in his professional career and are confident that he’s going to become a player who can help the first team for many years.”

Mbongue joined the Toronto FC Academy in March 2018 and in 2019, with the club’s U-15 squad, he won Golden Boot awards at both the U.S. Soccer Development Academy National Championship and Generation adidas Cup.

At the international level, Mbongue made three appearances with Canada at the 2022 Concacaf U-20 Championship in Honduras.

He’s the younger brother of Colorado Rapids midfielder Ralph Priso, a TFC homegrown talent who was traded away this summer.

