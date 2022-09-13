Toronto FC sign homegrown forward Hugo Mbongue

Mbongue, 18, signed an MLS NEXT Pro contract with Toronto FC II in May 2022. Since joining the Young Reds, Mbongue has scored four goals while tallying five assists in 14 appearances (11 starts) during the league’s inaugural season.

“Hugo is a talented young striker who has worked hard to improve his overall game,” TFC head coach and sporting director Bob Bradley said in a release. “We look forward to seeing Hugo’s progress in his professional career and are confident that he’s going to become a player who can help the first team for many years.”