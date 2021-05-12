Toronto FC sign forward Dom Dwyer

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing
Toronto FC have signed free agent forward Dom Dwyer to a two-year contract, the club announced Tuesday.
“Dom is a powerful attacking player that has experience scoring goals in this league. He’s been training with us in Orlando, and he’s fit very well within the group,” Toronto FC general manager Ali Curtis said in a statement. “Adding Dom gives us another dangerous attacking option when we think about our front six. Dom very much wanted to join the club and that was a big part of the signing process, given he had interest from other clubs. We’re happy he’s with us, and we’re looking forward to him getting on the field.”
Dwyer should add depth to an attacking group that includes Jozy Altidore and Ayo Akinola, who have been sidelined with various injuries, as well as Patrick Mullins. The 30-year-old Dwyer has also had his share of injury problems and his production with Orlando City SC slipped in his last two years, scoring just seven goals (all in 2019) in his last 29 appearances. Dwyer made two appearances for the Lions before he was sidelined for the remainder of the 2020 season with a knee injury
Dwyer scored 13 goals in his first full season with the Lions where he was signed to a Designated Player contract, after a stunning trade from Sporting Kansas City where he found the back of the net 57 times during the regular season, including 22 in the 2014 season.
Dwyer was originally selected 16th overall in the 2012 MLS SuperDraft by Kansas City out of the University of South Florida. He made his MLS debut on September 2, 2012, against Toronto FC, and registered his first goal in MLS against the New York Red Bulls on August 3, 2013. During his time with Kansas City, Dwyer made a combined 150 appearances and scored 66 goals (MLS regular season, Playoffs, Open Cup and Concacaf Champions League).