Toronto FC sign defender Shane O’Neill as free agent 

Toronto FC have signed center back Shane O’Neill as a free agent through the 2024 MLS campaign, the club announced Wednesday.
The 28-year-old defender joins Toronto after two seasons with the Seattle Sounders. He’s also featured in MLS for Orlando City SC (2018) and the Colorado Rapids (2012-15), giving him two goals across 121 appearances (101 starts) in the league.
“I am so excited by this opportunity to compete for one of the top clubs in North America,” O’Neil said in a release. “The multi-cultural aspect of this city and its fans will be amazing to get to know and represent. I can’t wait to throw everything we have as a team into winning and competing for championships.”
The 28-year-old also played in Europe for several years, joining Cyrpian club Apollon Limassol in 2015 before heading on numerous loans. His best run came at NAC Breda in the Dutch second division.
Born in Ireland but raised in Colorado, O’Neill is a former US youth international.
“Shane is an experienced central defender with an excellent team mentality,” TFC head coach and sporting director Bob Bradley said in a release. “I have great respect for his competitiveness and work ethic. He has continued to improve throughout his career, and we are excited to bring him to TFC.”
O’Neill is the first signing of Bradley’s time in Toronto after he spent the last four years at LAFC. They’re chasing an Audi MLS Cup Playoffs return following a 2021 campaign where they slotted second-from-bottom in the Eastern Conference.