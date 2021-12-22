Toronto FC sign defender Shane O’Neill as free agent 

The 28-year-old defender joins Toronto after two seasons with the Seattle Sounders . He’s also featured in MLS for Orlando City SC (2018) and the Colorado Rapids (2012-15), giving him two goals across 121 appearances (101 starts) in the league.

“I am so excited by this opportunity to compete for one of the top clubs in North America,” O’Neil said in a release. “The multi-cultural aspect of this city and its fans will be amazing to get to know and represent. I can’t wait to throw everything we have as a team into winning and competing for championships.”