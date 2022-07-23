Toronto FC sign Canada national team defender Doneil Henry

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

Defensive reinforcements have arrived at Toronto FC in the form of a familiar face, as Canadian international center back Doneil Henry has signed through 2022, the club announced Friday.

Henry, 29, was Toronto’s first homegrown player signing back in 2010. He was available after being waived by LAFC in early July, buried down their depth chart less than five months after signing with the Supporters’ Shield leaders.

At Toronto, he’ll supplement a defensive core that’s led by Chris Mavinga, Shane O’Neill and Domenico Criscito. Earlier this month, the Reds mutually terminated the contract of Mexican international center back Carlos Salcedo, opening a Designated Player spot.