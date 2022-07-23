Toronto FC sign Canada national team defender Doneil Henry

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing
Defensive reinforcements have arrived at Toronto FC in the form of a familiar face, as Canadian international center back Doneil Henry has signed through 2022, the club announced Friday.
Henry, 29, was Toronto’s first homegrown player signing back in 2010. He was available after being waived by LAFC in early July, buried down their depth chart less than five months after signing with the Supporters’ Shield leaders.
At Toronto, he’ll supplement a defensive core that’s led by Chris Mavinga, Shane O’Neill and Domenico Criscito. Earlier this month, the Reds mutually terminated the contract of Mexican international center back Carlos Salcedo, opening a Designated Player spot.
“Doneil has good experience in the league and can provide us with some backline depth,” Toronto head coach and sporting director Bob Bradley said in a release. “He obviously has strong ties to Toronto and to the club and we know he’s excited to rejoin the team.”
Henry’s previous stint with Toronto lasted five seasons (2010-14), in which he scored five goals across 93 appearances in all competitions. Aside from LAFC and Toronto, he’s also played for Vancouver Whitecaps FC in MLS.
Henry played in five World Cup qualifiers for Canada during Concacaf’s Octagonal stage as they topped the region and returned to the global tournament for the first time since 1986. He’s scored one goal in 44 career appearances for Les Rouges and remains in contention for a Qatar 2022 roster spot.
Overseas, Henry competed for West Ham United in England, Suwon Samsung Bluewings in South Korea and others.
Toronto are currently second-from-bottom in the Eastern Conference standings, with their 39 goals against the third-most in MLS. With 13 games remaining, they’re eight points below the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs line.