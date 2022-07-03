Transfer Tracker

LAFC waive Canada national team defender Doneil Henry

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Waived

LAFC have waived center back Doneil Henry, the club announced Sunday. 

The 29-year-old Canadian international signed with the Black & Gold ahead of the 2022 season, though played in just five league games (two starts) for the early Supporters’ Shield leaders.

The roster move comes as LAFC welcome Italy and Juventus legend Giorgio Chiellini to an already-deep central defense corps. Aside from Chiellini, they still carry Jesus David Murillo, Mamadou Fall, Eddie Segura and Sebastien Ibeagha – all of whom could start, arguably, for most MLS clubs.

Upon being waived, Henry is now made available to all other MLS clubs. If he’s not selected, he can be signed on a first-come, first-served basis. The MLS Waiver Order is based on points per game.

Henry played in five World Cup qualifiers for Canada during Concacaf’s Octagonal stage as they topped the region and returned to the global tournament for the first time since 1986. He’s scored one goal in 44 career appearances for Les Rouges and remains in contention for a Qatar 2022 roster spot.

The defender is also well-traveled in MLS, tallying six goals and four assists across 114 appearances (95 starts) since debuting in 2010. Aside from LAFC, he's played for Toronto FC and Vancouver Whitecaps FC in MLS.

Overseas, Henry competed for West Ham United in England, Suwon Samsung Bluewings in South Korea and others.

Transfer Tracker Los Angeles Football Club Doneil Henry

