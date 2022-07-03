LAFC waive Canada national team defender Doneil Henry

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Waived

LAFC have waived center back Doneil Henry, the club announced Sunday.

The 29-year-old Canadian international signed with the Black & Gold ahead of the 2022 season, though played in just five league games (two starts) for the early Supporters’ Shield leaders.

The roster move comes as LAFC welcome Italy and Juventus legend Giorgio Chiellini to an already-deep central defense corps. Aside from Chiellini, they still carry Jesus David Murillo, Mamadou Fall, Eddie Segura and Sebastien Ibeagha – all of whom could start, arguably, for most MLS clubs.