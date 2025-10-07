Toronto FC's Richie Laryea fined by MLS Disciplinary Committee

The MLS Disciplinary Committee has issued the following rulings after Matchday 38 of the 2025 season.
Laryea fined
The MLS Disciplinary Committee has fined Toronto FC defender Richie Laryea an undisclosed amount for violating the league’s policy regarding hands to the face/head/neck of an opponent in the 89th minute of Toronto’s match against Chicago Fire FC on October 4.
Herrera fined
The MLS Disciplinary Committee has fined D.C. United defender Aaron Herrera an undisclosed amount for failing to leave the field in a timely manner in the 31st minute of D.C.’s match against Charlotte FC on October 4.