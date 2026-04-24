Toronto FC's Luka Gavran wins Goal of the Matchday

The Toronto FC shotstopper put his No. 9 skills on display with a towering flicked header to rescue a point at the death in a 3-3 draw against the Philadelphia Union .

Luka Gavran took home AT&T Goal of the Matchday honors for Matchday 9, securing 39.1% of the fan vote.

2nd place, Rodrigo De Paul (36%): Inter Miami CF's star midfielder netted the game-winner in a 2-0 victory at Real Salt Lake via a gorgeous long-range curler into the top right corner.

3rd place, Luis Suarez (18.9%): The iconic Uruguayan striker added the cherry on top of Inter Miami's win with a peachy full volley from just inside the box.

4th place, Jorge Ruvalcaba (5.9%): Red Bull New York's newest Designated Player left multiple D.C. United defenders scrambling as he weaved his way into the box before roofing his finish from a tight angle in a thrilling 4-4 draw.