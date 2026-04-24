Minnesota United vs. LAFC: What to know for Matchday 10

Minnesota haven't missed a beat as World Cup hopefuls Michael Boxall (New Zealand) and Carlos Harvey (Panama) deal with lower-body injuries. Additionally, Owen Gene has impressed since slotting into midfield.

Most recently, head coach Cameron Knowles' side secured a 1-0 victory at FC Dallas on Wednesday. Anthony Markanich scored the game-winner, and Drake Callender made three saves.

The uptick in form has propelled Minnesota to fourth in the Western Conference standings, where they trail LAFC on the goal differential tiebreaker. Can they leapfrog the Black & Gold during this return to Allianz Field?

The Loons have course-corrected in a major way since a 6-0 loss at Vancouver Whitecaps FC in mid-March, going unbeaten in five straight league matches and winning four straight.

What to know

Record

3rd in Western Conference

17 points, 5W-2L-2D

What to know

LAFC have juggled their MLS campaign with Concacaf Champions Cup obligations, maintaining a top-three position in the Western Conference amid fixture congestion.

But they've shown signs of fatigue, losing to the Portland Timbers and San Jose Earthquakes in consecutive matchdays before settling for a 0-0 draw vs. the Colorado Rapids on Wednesday.

LAFC begin their CCC semifinals series next week against back-to-back LIGA MX champions Toluca FC. Before then, head coach Marc Dos Santos will be looking for a bounce-back effort to assuage concerns.

Who to watch

Son Heung-Min: The South Korea superstar is still looking for his goal-scoring form, but he's dished out a league-best seven assists in the meantime.

The South Korea superstar is still looking for his goal-scoring form, but he's dished out a league-best seven assists in the meantime. Denis Bouanga: The three-time MLS Best XI forward is among the league's premier attackers, posting 4g/4a in nine games to start 2026.

The three-time MLS Best XI forward is among the league's premier attackers, posting 4g/4a in nine games to start 2026. David Martínez: The highly-touted Venezuelan international has a penchant for spectacular goals and has shown signs of a breakout campaign.

The highly-touted Venezuelan international has a penchant for spectacular goals and has shown signs of a breakout campaign. Stephen Eustáquio: The string-pulling midfielder was off to an excellent start before getting sidelined by an injury. Now back in the mix, he's preparing to represent Canada at the 2026 World Cup.

The string-pulling midfielder was off to an excellent start before getting sidelined by an injury. Now back in the mix, he's preparing to represent Canada at the 2026 World Cup. Hugo Lloris: The legendary former Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper has been dominant between the posts, manning seven clean sheets.

Predicted XI