Minnesota United vs. LAFC: What to know for Matchday 10

Minnesota United FC carry a four-game winning streak into Saturday's highly anticipated showdown with LAFC.
How to watch & stream
- Apple TV
- FOX
When
- Saturday, April 25 | 4:45 pm ET/1:45 pm PT
Where
- Allianz Field | Saint Paul, Minnesota
Record
- 4th in Western Conference
- 17 points, 5W-2L-2D
What to know
The Loons have course-corrected in a major way since a 6-0 loss at Vancouver Whitecaps FC in mid-March, going unbeaten in five straight league matches and winning four straight.
The uptick in form has propelled Minnesota to fourth in the Western Conference standings, where they trail LAFC on the goal differential tiebreaker. Can they leapfrog the Black & Gold during this return to Allianz Field?
Most recently, head coach Cameron Knowles' side secured a 1-0 victory at FC Dallas on Wednesday. Anthony Markanich scored the game-winner, and Drake Callender made three saves.
Who to watch
- Kelvin Yeboah: The Designated Player striker is Minnesota's leading scorer this season with five goals.
- Tomás Chancalay: The Argentine attacker arrived in December from the New England Revolution, and has made an immediate impact with 1g/4a.
- Joaquín Pereyra: One of the league's best set-piece takers, Pereyra has 14 assists since the start of 2025.
- Nectarios Triantis: Triantis has developed a "bangers only" reputation, with his goals often of the stunning variety.
- James Rodríguez: In MLS action, the Colombian superstar has played just 40 minutes in three appearances since joining Minnesota this winter. Could he be in line for an expanded role as the 2026 FIFA World Cup rapidly approaches?
Predicted XI
Minnesota haven't missed a beat as World Cup hopefuls Michael Boxall (New Zealand) and Carlos Harvey (Panama) deal with lower-body injuries. Additionally, Owen Gene has impressed since slotting into midfield.
Record
- 3rd in Western Conference
- 17 points, 5W-2L-2D
What to know
LAFC have juggled their MLS campaign with Concacaf Champions Cup obligations, maintaining a top-three position in the Western Conference amid fixture congestion.
But they've shown signs of fatigue, losing to the Portland Timbers and San Jose Earthquakes in consecutive matchdays before settling for a 0-0 draw vs. the Colorado Rapids on Wednesday.
LAFC begin their CCC semifinals series next week against back-to-back LIGA MX champions Toluca FC. Before then, head coach Marc Dos Santos will be looking for a bounce-back effort to assuage concerns.
Who to watch
- Son Heung-Min: The South Korea superstar is still looking for his goal-scoring form, but he's dished out a league-best seven assists in the meantime.
- Denis Bouanga: The three-time MLS Best XI forward is among the league's premier attackers, posting 4g/4a in nine games to start 2026.
- David Martínez: The highly-touted Venezuelan international has a penchant for spectacular goals and has shown signs of a breakout campaign.
- Stephen Eustáquio: The string-pulling midfielder was off to an excellent start before getting sidelined by an injury. Now back in the mix, he's preparing to represent Canada at the 2026 World Cup.
- Hugo Lloris: The legendary former Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper has been dominant between the posts, manning seven clean sheets.
Predicted XI
After returning midweek, do Eustáquio and center back Aaron Long slot into the starting lineup? Dos Santos will also want to keep his squad fresh before hosting Leg 1 of their CCC semifinal series next Wednesday.
It's perhaps an ideal time for Minnesota to catch LAFC, with the Black & Gold uncharacteristically going winless over their last three league games. With the Allianz Field crowd behind them, the Loons will hope to strike early and set the tone.