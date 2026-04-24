Matchday 10: Everything to know for this weekend's biggest matches

Matchday 10 is upon us, highlighted by several high-profile Western Conference clashes.

Let's look ahead to key games on deck this weekend.

WHEN: Saturday, 4:45 pm ET

Saturday, 4:45 pm ET WATCH: Apple TV, FOX

It's a battle between fourth (Minnesota) and third (LAFC) in the West at Allianz Field; only the goal-differential tiebreaker separates these sides.

Minnesota are in fantastic form, rattling off four straight wins and going five games unbeaten. Kelvin Yeboah boasts a team-best five goals, Tomás Chancalay and Joaquín Pereyra have combined for seven assists, and Drake Callender has posted four clean sheets.

LAFC are building towards their Concacaf Champions Cup semifinal series vs. LIGA MX powerhouse Toluca, which begins next Wednesday. They're also trying to rebound from a mini-slump in league play, going three games winless while juggling a busy schedule.

If LAFC turn things around, odds are that star forwards Denis Bouanga and Son Heung-Min will factor in. Same for goalkeeper Hugo Lloris, who has a league-best seven shutouts.