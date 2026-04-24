Matchday 10: Everything to know for this weekend's biggest matches

Matchday 10 is upon us, highlighted by several high-profile Western Conference clashes.
Let's look ahead to key games on deck this weekend.
- WHEN: Saturday, 4:45 pm ET
- WATCH: Apple TV, FOX
It's a battle between fourth (Minnesota) and third (LAFC) in the West at Allianz Field; only the goal-differential tiebreaker separates these sides.
Minnesota are in fantastic form, rattling off four straight wins and going five games unbeaten. Kelvin Yeboah boasts a team-best five goals, Tomás Chancalay and Joaquín Pereyra have combined for seven assists, and Drake Callender has posted four clean sheets.
LAFC are building towards their Concacaf Champions Cup semifinal series vs. LIGA MX powerhouse Toluca, which begins next Wednesday. They're also trying to rebound from a mini-slump in league play, going three games winless while juggling a busy schedule.
If LAFC turn things around, odds are that star forwards Denis Bouanga and Son Heung-Min will factor in. Same for goalkeeper Hugo Lloris, who has a league-best seven shutouts.
Could a bigger role await Minnesota midfielder James Rodríguez? The Colombian superstar has played just 40 league minutes (three appearances) since signing during the offseason.
- WHEN: Saturday, 8:30 pm ET
- WATCH: Apple TV
When these Texas rivals clash during Walmart Saturday Showdown, Austin chase their second win of the year and Houston seek a third straight victory.
Uruguay international and 2026 FIFA World Cup hopeful Facundo Torres leads the Austin attack, supplying 1g/4a in nine games since being acquired during the offseason from Brazilian powerhouse Palmeiras.
Myrto Uzuni missed the Verde & Black's midweek match with an ankle injury, while Brandon Vazquez and Owen Wolff are yet to make their season debuts due to injury.
Guilherme has hit the ground running for Houston, posting a team-best 5g/4a since arriving over the winter from Brazilian side Santos. He is joined in the attack by Mateusz Bogusz and Ezequiel Ponce, the Dynamo's other two Designated Players.
Houston's mini-surge has come without USMNT midfielder Jack McGlynn, who is recovering from a lower-body injury.
- WHEN: Sunday, 7 pm ET
- WATCH: Apple TV
It's been stops and starts this season for LA, who have won two of nine matches while juggling key absences.
The good news: Joseph Paintsil recently returned from a hamstring injury, reuniting the Ghanaian World Cup hopeful with Gabriel Pec and Marco Reus.
The bad news: João Klauss is set to miss several months with a foot injury. The Brazilian striker, who was brought in after Riqui Puig's season-ending knee surgery, is LA's leading scorer with five goals.
As head coach Greg Vanney pieces things together, RSL are a formidable opponent.
USMNT midfielder Diego Luna, homegrown winger Zavier Gozo and rookie striker Sergi Solans have all impressed this year. Meanwhile, offseason signings Morgan Guilavogui and Juan Manuel Sanabria have raised the Claret-and-Cobalt's ceiling.
Will LA or RSL rebound from midweek defeats with three points in Sunday Night Soccer presented by Continental Tire?