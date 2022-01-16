Toronto FC's GoalMachine takes home eMLS League Series One title

Toronto FC's GoalMachine is the eMLS League Series One presented by Coca Cola champion, defeating Atlanta United's PauloNeto999 in a dramatic final in the first eMLS tournament of 2022.
It was a historic performance for the Toronto man, who just signed as the Reds' eMLS representative in December and was making his debut appearance on the circuit. With the victory, he delivered Toronto FC's first eMLS final appearance and championship in club history.
He got everything he could handle in the final from PauloNeto999, who had a 3-2 aggregate lead in the 88th minute of the second leg, only to see GoalMachine strike for a clutch late equalizer to force extra time.
The 3-3 score line would hold all the way until the 118th minute, when GoalMachine found the winning tally to cap off his remarkable run.
GoalMachine had to vanquish a series of worthy adversaries on his road to the final, starting with a 5-3 aggregate triumph over New York Red Bulls' representative Doolsta, setting up a semifinals clash with Nashville SC's Joksan.
He also prevailed 5-3 in the semis to set the stage for the epic clash with PauloNeto999, who was coming off a dominating 11-0 victory over D.C. United's KingCJ0.
League Series One was the first of three live-streamed tournaments that comprise the eMLS season. The season continues in February with eMLS League Two presented by Coca-Cola and will conclude with eMLS Cup presented by Coca-Cola on March 20-21. The season features a $70,000 prize pool.
The entirety of the 2021 competitive eMLS season will be streamed online and fans can watch on the official MLS Twitch channel, MLSsoccer.com and the free MLS app.