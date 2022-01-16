Toronto FC's GoalMachine takes home eMLS League Series One title

Toronto FC's GoalMachine is the eMLS League Series One presented by Coca Cola champion, defeating Atlanta United's PauloNeto999 in a dramatic final in the first eMLS tournament of 2022.

It was a historic performance for the Toronto man, who just signed as the Reds' eMLS representative in December and was making his debut appearance on the circuit. With the victory, he delivered Toronto FC's first eMLS final appearance and championship in club history.