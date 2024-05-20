Toronto FC's Federico Bernardeschi named Player of the Matchday

Federico Bernardeschi scored his first MLS hat trick in Toronto FC's 5-1 rout of CF Montréal, earning him Player of the Matchday honors for Matchday 15.

The former Italian international was lights out at BMO Field, striking three times in Rivalry Week presented by Continental Tire action to guide TFC to their most lopsided win ever over their Canadian Classique opposition.

Bernardeschi also became the second player in Canadian Classique history to score a hat trick, following Ayo Akinola in July 2020, and the first for Toronto since Akinola in the same performance from nearly four years ago.